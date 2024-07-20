Tadej Pogačar all but seals Tour de France victory with stage 20 win on Col de la Couillole

Tadej Pogacar wins stage 20 of the 2024 Tour de France
Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) climbed to victory atop the Col de la Couillole on stage 20 of the Tour de France, all but sealing his overall win ahead of Sunday’s final time trial.

A fatigued Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) took second after sticking with Pogačar on the final climb, taking some time on Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) to solidify his position in second overall, but losing another few seconds to his Slovenian rival who is now set to complete the Giro-Tour double.

