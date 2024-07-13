Jonas Vingegaard can't live with Tadej Pogačar's 'crazy attacks' at the Tour de France

But the Visma-Lease a Bike rider is preparing to flip the Tour de France on its head

Jonas Vingegaard on stage 14 of the Tour de France 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
inNews

If Jonas Vingegaard does indeed lose this Tour de France, and current projections suggest he will, then he’ll have no problem identifying the difference between him and Tadej Pogačar in the subsequent post-race analysis: the Slovenian’s blistering attacks

On Saturday, above the clouds on Pla d’Adet in the Pyrenees, Pogačar delivered one of his customary stinging jolts from the pack, or, to quote Remco Evenepoel from stage two, one of his “ticking time bombs”. It was the fifth stage out of 14 that the UAE Team Emirates rider has lit the fuse on his grenade, and this time he had greater success than in his previous attempts, putting 39 seconds into Visma-Lease a Bike’s Vingegaard and 1:10 into Soudal Quick-Step’s Evenepoel to give him a lead of 1:57 at the top of the general classification. 

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

