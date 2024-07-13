Tadej Pogačar wins stage 14 of the Tour de France and tightens his grip on the Yellow Jersey

Slovenian attacks Jonas Vingegaard on the final climb to take 39 seconds in the fight for the Maillot Jaune

Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Challis
By
published
inNews

Tadej Pogačar took stage 14 of the 2024 Tour de France atop the hors categorie finish of Pla d'Adet to extend his lead in the general classification.

The Slovenian accelerated with four kilometres to go to put 39 seconds into Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), who moved up to second overall. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) finished third on the day, 1:09 behind.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dan Challis
Dan Challis

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸