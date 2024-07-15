'My highest numbers ever': Fearless Tadej Pogačar isn't afraid of losing Tour de France yellow

The Slovenian is on course to become the first man since Marco Pantani in 1998 to complete the Giro-Tour double

Tadej Pogačar on the Tour de France podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
inNews

Tadej Pogačar’s second rest day at the Tour de France will live long in his memory. “Don’t tell my nutritionist,” he said, “but we stopped at the bakery and I had one of the best brownies I’ve ever eaten in my life.” His energy stocks from a demanding but overwhelmingly successful opening fortnight of the 2024 Tour have been replenished, and he’s ready for one final big battle. 

But before he goes about defending a three minute lead to defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, there’s another thing he needs to do. “I hope we can finish this press conference fast so I can chill out in my room and watch some great movies,” he quipped. Ever the gifted communicator, if the reigning Giro d’Italia champion worried that he may have offended some of the assembled press, he signed off 15 minutes later with four simple words: “You the best, guys.” Not true – answering rinse-and-repeat questions for 13 successive days while in yellow is tiresome – but the Slovenian is accustomed to this game, and he knows that the suckers on the end of the video call will fall for it. Like this author. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸