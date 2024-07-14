'I could not imagine a better weekend': Tadej Pogačar closes in on Tour de France victory

UAE Team Emirates's superstar now has a lead to Jonas Vingegaard that might be insurmountable

Tadej Pogačar on stage 15 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
inNews

It was only a few days ago that after being caught and then beaten by Jonas Vingegaard in the Massif Central, the momentum was swinging away from Tadej Pogačar in the fight for Tour de France yellow. But not now, definitely not now. Then, at the conclusion of stage 11, the UAE Team Emirates rider had an advantage of 1:06 to Remco Evenepoel in second, but after his stage 15 masterclass he has almost tripled his lead in yellow to 3:09. 

The Tour’s not over – Pogačar predictably rebuffed talk that it is: “The Tour finishes when you arrive in Nice,” he stated – but he’s got the sort of lead he’s been craving of having since his grip on the Tour slipped in 2022. “I could not imagine a better weekend,” the Slovenian said atop Plateau de Beille, another climb in which he set the fastest ascent. “I was counting down the final kilometres and minutes of today’s race, but it was worth it. It was so hard so I’m super happy. I couldn’t ask for more.”

Attacks are the name of the game with the insatiable Pogačar, and there was an insinuation from speaking with his team that he was slightly vexed not to have a bigger advantage by the race’s midway point. No such frustration now. “Now the time gap is looking good,” he said. “I was saying this already when it was just 1:15, but now we just need to keep focused on the last six days and keep this mentality like we have now.” Matxin Fernández, Pogačar’s manager at UAE, was gushing of his star rider. “Right now, I think the advantage we have is comfortable,” he smiled.

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

