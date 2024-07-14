'I could not imagine a better weekend': Tadej Pogačar closes in on Tour de France victory
UAE Team Emirates's superstar now has a lead to Jonas Vingegaard that might be insurmountable
It was only a few days ago that after being caught and then beaten by Jonas Vingegaard in the Massif Central, the momentum was swinging away from Tadej Pogačar in the fight for Tour de France yellow. But not now, definitely not now. Then, at the conclusion of stage 11, the UAE Team Emirates rider had an advantage of 1:06 to Remco Evenepoel in second, but after his stage 15 masterclass he has almost tripled his lead in yellow to 3:09.
The Tour’s not over – Pogačar predictably rebuffed talk that it is: “The Tour finishes when you arrive in Nice,” he stated – but he’s got the sort of lead he’s been craving of having since his grip on the Tour slipped in 2022. “I could not imagine a better weekend,” the Slovenian said atop Plateau de Beille, another climb in which he set the fastest ascent. “I was counting down the final kilometres and minutes of today’s race, but it was worth it. It was so hard so I’m super happy. I couldn’t ask for more.”
Attacks are the name of the game with the insatiable Pogačar, and there was an insinuation from speaking with his team that he was slightly vexed not to have a bigger advantage by the race’s midway point. No such frustration now. “Now the time gap is looking good,” he said. “I was saying this already when it was just 1:15, but now we just need to keep focused on the last six days and keep this mentality like we have now.” Matxin Fernández, Pogačar’s manager at UAE, was gushing of his star rider. “Right now, I think the advantage we have is comfortable,” he smiled.
When Vingegaard accelerated out of a reduced lead group with 10km still to ride on the Pyrenean beast, Pogačar was unflustered. Not since last year’s Tour on the Col de la Loze has he been a properly beaten man – 57 race days and 12 months ago. “He did a super good attack there,” he said of the Dane’s move. “It was a steep climb so I didn’t want to go past him or pull with him. I was hoping he would get tired and would want to try and attack again but not have the best legs to do it.
“He set a super good pace and when he finally attacked again, then I saw I could maybe make a difference if I tried. It was hard to break him to make a bigger gap so I was going all out to the finish line. All the time I was hearing 35 seconds so I was thinking he was recovering and coming back but in the end I cracked him. I’m super happy to get this gap.”
Pogačar has won two stages in as many days, crushing the belief that Vingegaard was going to be able to keep pace with him once the race got to the highest mountains. The Alps are on the horizon, and danger lurks especially on stage 19, but until now, defending champion Vingegaard hasn’t even threatened Pogačar. When he attacks, it usually sticks, and no-one other than Evenepoel in the time trial has taken time out of him. It’s been as good as a perfect opening fortnight for Pogačar.
“We go to the rest day tomorrow with a big smile and I hope we can reset a little bit for the final big fight in the last four days,” he said. “I’m having a great time and have an amazing team behind me.”
A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.
Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.
'I'm not disappointed and I don't regret anything': Jonas Vingegaard fights on at Tour de France despite time loss
The Visma-Lease a Bike rider lost time again for a second consecutive day in the Pyrenees on Sunday, but will keep challenging
By Adam Becket Published
Tadej Pogačar dominates stage 15 of the Tour de France to extend his lead
The Yellow Jersey attacks Jonas Vingegaard with five kilometres to go and edges closer to historic Giro-Tour double
By Dan Challis Published
Investigating the one event that threatens to overshadow the Tour de France: The final of Euro 2024
England's men have not got to a final since, oh, 2021, and it's preoccupying some in France
By Adam Becket Published
Fan who threw crisps at Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard at Tour de France arrested - reports
The rider's union also threatens to take legal action against the spectator for the potato or maize-based incident
By Adam Becket Published
Jonas Vingegaard can't live with Tadej Pogačar's 'crazy attacks' at the Tour de France
But the Visma-Lease a Bike rider is preparing to flip the Tour de France on its head
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
‘It’s just cycling, it’s not war’ - Tadej Pogačar has ‘perfect day’ on Tour de France stage 14 but remains grounded
The UAE Team Emirates rider is almost two minutes ahead of his big rival, Jonas Vingegaard, but five important GC stages still loom
By Adam Becket Published
Tadej Pogačar wins stage 14 of the Tour de France and tightens his grip on the yellow jersey
Slovenian attacks Jonas Vingegaard on the final climb to take 39 seconds in the fight for the Maillot Jaune
By Dan Challis Published
'He’s done it so many times now and he’s still doing it': Is Jasper Philipsen sprinting dangerously?
Alpecin-Deceuninck rider took his second win of the race's middle week
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published