Tadej Pogačar dominates stage 15 of the Tour de France to extend his lead

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) crushed rival Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) with a devastating attack to win stage 15 of the Tour de France on the mountain top finish of the Plateau de Beille.

Vingegaard attacked with ten kilometres to go after his team had pulled on the front all day but was unable to shake Pogačar. The Slovenian surged past the reigning champion with 5.4km to go on the final climb, eventually beating him by 1:08 to extend his lead in the Malliot Jaune on Bastille Day to 3:09.

Having dominated in similar fashion a day earlier, Pogačar is now in a commanding position to win the race with six stages to go and complete an historic Giro-Tour double.

Remco Evenepoel, wearing the white jersey of the best young rider, finished third 2:51 behind and remains in that position in the General Classification.

