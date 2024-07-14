Tadej Pogačar dominates stage 15 of the Tour de France to extend his lead

The Yellow Jersey attacks Jonas Vingegaard with 5 kilometres to go and edges closer to historic Giro-Tour double

Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Challis
By
published
inNews

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) crushed rival Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) with a devastating attack to win stage 15 of the Tour de France on the mountain top finish of the Plateau de Beille.

Vingegaard attacked with ten kilometres to go after his team had pulled on the front all day but was unable to shake Pogačar. The Slovenian surged past the reigning champion with 5.4km to go on the final climb, eventually beating him by 1:08 to extend his lead in the Malliot Jaune on Bastille Day to 3:09.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dan Challis
Dan Challis

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸