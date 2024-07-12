Tadej Pogačar’s teammate abandons Tour de France after testing positive for Covid

Spanish climber Juan Ayuso returned positive test result, but was initially cleared to continue

Juan Ayuso
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
last updated
inNews

Spanish climber Juan Ayuso has abandoned the Tour de France after testing positive for Covid. 

According to an initial report from Spanish outlet AS, Ayuso - a teammate of the current race leader Tadej Pogačar - recently tested positive in an internal team Covid test. However, due to the test returning "very low positive values" he was initially able to continue to ride. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸