Primož Roglič abandons the Tour de France after crashing on stage 12

It's the third time the Slovenian has crashed out in four editions

Primoz Roglic crash on stage 12 Tour de France 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images / Marco Bertorello)
By
published

Primož Roglič has abandoned the Tour de France after crashing heavily yesterday and losing time.

He was examined by doctors last night and this morning, his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team announced, and the decision was taken to pull the Slovenian out of the race.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

Latest