Juan Ayuso abandons Giro d’Italia after being stung by bee on face

Spaniard was already suffering with knee injury but was left with a badly swollen right eye after a bee got inside his helmet on the road to Bormio

Juan Ayuso abandoned the Giro d’Italia on Thursday after being stung by a bee during the previous day's stage to Bormio.

Before he started stage 18, Ayuso explained to the TNT Sports cameras that a bee entered his helmet on Wednesday. The Spaniard was left with a badly swollen right eye; he was already suffering with a knee injury sustained earlier in the race.

