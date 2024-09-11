Can Remco Evenepoel stop Tadej Pogačar at the World Championships?

The Belgian will lead his nation in Switzerland in a fortnight, in the absence of Wout van Aert

Remco Evenepoel at the Tour of Britain
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Can anyone stop Tadej Pogačar? This will be the question on everyone's lips at the fast-approaching Road World Championships in Zürich. It is hard to look past the Slovenian, the man who dominated the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France to such an extent that the question became how many stages would he win at both races rather than could anyone challenge.

One man who will be hoping to do so - and possibly the man with the best opportunity - is Remco Evenepoel of Belgium, who was confirmed to be leading his country on Tuesday.

