Can Remco Evenepoel stop Tadej Pogačar at the World Championships?

Can anyone stop Tadej Pogačar? This will be the question on everyone's lips at the fast-approaching Road World Championships in Zürich. It is hard to look past the Slovenian, the man who dominated the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France to such an extent that the question became how many stages would he win at both races rather than could anyone challenge.

One man who will be hoping to do so - and possibly the man with the best opportunity - is Remco Evenepoel of Belgium, who was confirmed to be leading his country on Tuesday.

While he will have to do so without Wout van Aert, with the Belgian out of the rest of the season due to the knee injury he sustained at the Vuelta a España, Evenepoel will start as the second favourite behind Pogačar.

He might not have the Grand Tour prowess of his Slovenian rival, but the Evenepoel is a serious threat in one-day races, particularly ones as hilly as Zürich will be; the last World Championships with a comparable amount of climbing, Wollongong in 2022, was won by Evenepoel, of course. Just last month, he crushed all at the Olympics in the road race.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the most similar of the Monuments, has been won by either Pogačar or Evenepoel for the last four editions, with two apiece. However, there has never been a duel between the pair at the race, with one always absent, so Zürich will provide the opportunity.

Evenepoel will also hope to defend his time trial world title, on a lumpy course which should suit him over the pure rouleurs like Filippo Ganna and Josh Tarling. Pogačar might be a threat in that, too, if he rides.

The Belgian team also includes Maxim Van Gils, Victor Campenaerts, Tim Wellens, Jasper Stuyven, Tiesj Benoot, Quinten Hermans and Laurens De Plus.

"The entire team will ride in support of Remco," national Team Coach Sven Vanthourenhout told Sporza this week.

"We really enjoyed his performances during the Tour and the Games," he continued. Evenepoel finished third at the Tour on debut, and then went onto double success in Paris.

He will not be riding the European Championships this week. "It's a shame for the public that he's not at the European Championships, but it's a blessing for the World Championships," Vanthourenhout said.

"Remco will do everything he can to realize his ambitions," he continued. "But let's be lenient if he doesn't succeed. He always throws himself 100 per cent, so let's support him. But let's not be too strict if it doesn't work out."

"He's working hard and wants to make something of the Worlds: then you've been warned. But it was also a tough and special year. I expect a very good Remco, but we shouldn't start taking it for granted."

Meanwhile, speaking to La Gazzetta della Sport this week, Pogačar said of the course: "It's hard but not super hard, but it's the riders who always make the race."

"Last year people thought the Glasgow Worlds would end in a sprint but that never happened. This year is more suited to the climbers. It's a punchy course, for aggressive riders, with some technical parts. It's a perfect Worlds course.