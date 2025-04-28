Tadej Pogačar was dominant at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but I hope for a competitive Tour de France

The Slovenian has finished on the podium of the last six Monuments, the first man to do so - when will he stop dominating?

The moment came on the Côte de la Redoute at Liège-Bastogne-Liège as we all expected it would. Julian Alaphilippe and a few other favourites were momentarily spotted at the head of the main field, briefly giving the suggestion that a bike race would unfold. But, as he always does, Tadej Pogačar had other ideas. He knows that on most days he is stratospheres ahead of the competition put before him. Remaining seated, he moved to the head of the group and rode away from his rivals with ease - but unmistakeable power - up the climb like he was on a leisurely Sunday jaunt. It was that easy.

"When do you retire?" was the question put to him by Ben Healy with a smile on his face behind the podium afterwards. Niceties aside, it must be difficult for everyone else that plies their trade in the sport, to be beaten emphatically so often.

