Tadej Pogačar was dominant at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but I hope for a competitive Tour de France

The moment came on the Côte de la Redoute at Liège-Bastogne-Liège as we all expected it would. Julian Alaphilippe and a few other favourites were momentarily spotted at the head of the main field, briefly giving the suggestion that a bike race would unfold. But, as he always does, Tadej Pogačar had other ideas. He knows that on most days he is stratospheres ahead of the competition put before him. Remaining seated, he moved to the head of the group and rode away from his rivals with ease - but unmistakeable power - up the climb like he was on a leisurely Sunday jaunt. It was that easy.

"When do you retire?" was the question put to him by Ben Healy with a smile on his face behind the podium afterwards. Niceties aside, it must be difficult for everyone else that plies their trade in the sport, to be beaten emphatically so often.

This time round it was just a minute to the next best riders on the road, Giulio Ciccone and Healy, although Pogačar's performance suggested it could have been far greater if he had really wanted it to be. He said that he had simply been “testing his legs” on the notorious climb.

From a fan's and journalist's perspective, Pogačar is a likeable rider. He's fun, charismatic and engaging, with his personality bringing new eyes to the sport, something to be celebrated. He is also modest and unassuming in his dealings with the media, remaining polite and friendly during every press conference and is generous with his time.

Despite knowing he had to head straight to the airport to fly back to Europe, I recall him literally skipping into his race winner's press conference in Montréal last September after triumphing in similar style before the World Championships. He sat down, smiled, and then proceeded to answer every question put to him without giving any indication in the slightest of being in a rush. That’s the character he is.

However, we watch sport to be entertained, to be captivated and inspired, and for those moments of jeopardy in which someone or something’s greatness hangs in the balance with a major title on the line.

As fun as he is, continuing to see Pogačar canter away to routine victory after routine victory does not entertain me, such is the regularity of it. The novelty is starting to wear off, a little, but I appreciate I can't change that. To many people, another win for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider is a thrill.

"You would have been a barrel of laughs, watching Merckx" was the response I received from a friend via text yesterday after I replied to his initial superlative filled message with a reality check. An understandable response, given we are watching history being made, and he's far from the first generational rider to dominate; ten years ago people were grumbling about Chris Froome, thirty years ago about Miguel Indurain, fifty years ago about Eddy Merckx. Also, he doesn't even always win - Pogačar was bested at Milan-Sanremo, Paris-Roubaix and the Amstel Gold Race this spring.

However, it is the prospect of another Tour de France whitewash in July that concerns me the most, with stage after stage going the way of the Slovenian, again - he did win six last year. The best race in recent memory was the 2020 edition, when he turned the tables on Primož Roglič atop La Planche des Belles Filles. Another race filled with intrigue and drama, with the result going down to the wire, would be far more engrossing from the sidelines. For that, we need a fit Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel, something we will hopefully get. Anything could still happen, and I just want a good and open race, not one way dominance.

Thankfully, this is not a topic that should concern us for now. The fast approaching Giro d’Italia could be set to be one of the most open in years, with Pogačar opting to target the Vuelta a España in the summer instead. For now, there is still plenty of time for some action packed racing, with multiple protagonists playing a part, before the biggest bike race in the world rolls out of Lille in July.