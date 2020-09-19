Tadej Pogačar snatches Tour de France 2020 victory from Primož Roglič

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) snatched Tour de France 2020 victory from Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in a tense stage 20 time trial.

Pogačar put in a storming last-ditch performance to take 1-56 out of his compatriot in the yellow jersey, as Roglič looked like he completely capitulated on the final 5.8km climb to La Planche des Belles Filles. The 21-year-old also took the stage victory, his third of the race, a phenomenal 1-21 ahead of second place, beating Tom Dumoulin to the win on a miserable day for Jumbo-Visma.

Tour de France 2020, stage 20: Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles (36.2km, ITT)

1. Tadej Roglič (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 55-55-21

2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-21

General classification after stage 20

1. Tadej Roglič (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma