‘I think I’m dreaming’: Tadej Pogačar reacts to winning the Tour de France 2020

‘Tadej you’ve won the Tour de France.’

“I think I’m dreaming, I don’t know what to say.”

‘It’s not a dream, you’ve won it.’

Tadej Pogačar has pulled off what had been believed impossible. Not only overturning a 57-deficit to fellow Slovenian Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), but putting 59 more seconds into his rival on the stage 20 time trial.

Just as the flash TV interview straight after this has happened, it stops. Primož Roglič walks up to his younger compatriot and hugs him. Roglič then walks away, shakes his head, before giving a thumbs up. The interview continues.

>>> Tadej Pogačar snatches Tour de France 2020 victory from Primož Roglič

“I don’t know what to say, I don’t know when I will understand this but I’m really proud of the team, they did such a big effort and to get the jersey on the final day, it was just a dream.

“We were dreaming that from the start, we’ve achieved that…how amazing.”

Pogačar then protests that it can’t have been thanks to his team that he put in such a phenomenal individual time trial performance, but the 21-year-old holds firm.

“It was not just me, we did the recon, I knew every corner, every pothole, where to accelerate on the road, congrats to all the team, today I just pushed finally in the end and I made it.”

More incredibly, Pogačar wasn’t receiving time gaps up the final climb due to how loud the fans were.

“I was listening to my radio on the flat part, but on the climb I didn’t hear my radio because the fans were too loud. I didn’t get time gaps or anything, I just went full gas to the top.

“Roglič looked really good all Tour, I didn’t believe myself until the finish line and then just in the finish I saw that I’d won.”

Pogačar turns 22 on Monday but has already gone above and beyond what he ever could have dreamed of achieving.

“My dream was just to be on the Tour de France, now I’m here and I just won the last stage and…unbelievable.”

More to follow…