'Getting the balance back' – Romain Bardet takes solo victory at Australia's RADL GRVL with new Rapha team

The former WorldTour pro starts off a full season of gravel at Factor Racing-Rapha CC with intent

Romain Bardet rides RADL GRVL 2026
Australian champ Mark O'Brien leads Romain Bardet at RADL GRVL
French star Romain Bardet has wasted little time following his retirement from road racing in the middle of last season, switching to gravel and, winning the RADL GRVL event in Australia.

Bardet's new Factor Racing-Rapha CC team took honours across the board, with team-mates Cameron Jones and Nicole Frain claiming the men's runner-up spot and the women's victory respectively in the Pro events.

He retired after last year's Critérium du Dauphiné and only allowed himself a short break before pitching headlong into the gravel scene. He rode seven events in the second half of last year, scoring two Gravel World Series wins, in the Monsterrato in Italy and in France's 66 Degrés Sud.

"I wanted to get the balance back," he said. "I ride bikes for myself first, because I enjoy it. I am really happy to be lining up at the races this year because it’s engaging for me. I am looking forward to travelling to some different places to explore and enjoy the different things that come along when you are riding your bike.”

