Australian Michael Storer wins snow-hit Paris-Nice stage as Matteo Jorgensen retains yellow jersey

Michael Storer celebrates victory at Auron
In the break almost from the start, Michael Storer wins at Auron
Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) defied the wintry conditions to take a fine solo victory on the penultimate stage of Paris-Nice, a success that moved the Australian up to fourth place in the general classification. Part of what had been a 15-rider breakaway that formed very quickly after the start of the weather-shortened stage, Storer made his winning move with 2.7km remaining, going clear of Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla), and secured his first WorldTour success since he won two stages of the Vuelta a España four years ago.

The yellow jersey of race leader is still held by Matteo Jorgensen (Visma | Lease a Bike), who will go into the final day 37 seconds ahead of his closest rival Fabian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe). Wearing the white jersey of best young rider, the German gained three seconds on the American rider on the final run-up to the line. Mattias Skjelmose, who had been third overall, abandoned the race after crashing heavily on his right side.

