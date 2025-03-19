Jonas Vingegaard out of Volta a Catalunya after Paris-Nice crash

Visma-Lease a Bike say two-time Tour de France winner needs more time to recover from wrist injury sustained in France last week

Jonas Vingegaard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Jonas Vingegaard will not ride the Volta a Catalunya in Spain next week due to the injuries he sustained in a crash at Paris-Nice.

The Dane was involved in a minor incident on stage five, and appeared to have injured his wrist after coming off his bike. Visma-Lease a Bike withdrew him from the race ahead of stage six as a precautionary measure.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

