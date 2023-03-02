How to watch Paris-Nice 2023: Everything you need to catch the Race to the Sun live

European WorldTour stage racing kicks off on Sunday March 5 with the start of Paris-Nice, the prestigious eight-day stage race in France that will see Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) battle it out, among a star-studded start list.

The race, now in its 81st year, runs from March 5 to March 12 and features three key stages for the general classification – a team time trial on stage three of 32.2km, and summit finishes on stage four and seven, before the final day loop around Nice.

The race opens in the northern Yvelines department in France and finishes in the city on the Cote d'Azur a week later.

It will be an insight into the early season form of both Pogačar and Vingegaard, the two riders who are expected to challenge at the Tour de France this July, and also give opportunities for many other GC riders in the peloton.

There are also flatter stages for sprinters and puncheurs, and the constant threat of crosswinds as is natural at the race down the length of France.

Sean Kelly holds the record for most wins with seven, which he won in a row between 1982 and 1988, and he will likely be commentating again this year. Recent winners include Primož Roglič, Max Schachmann, and Marc Soler.

GCN+ and Discovery+/Eurosport will be showing live coverage and highlights in among its cycling coverage of the concurrently-running Tirreno-Adriatico, which runs from March 6 to March 12.

How to watch Paris-Nice 2023 in the UK

If you’re based in the UK, you will be able to watch all of the live coverage from regular cycling broadcasters GCN+ and Discovery+ / Eurosport.

You can buy a month-long pass to get access to the live streams available via the Eurosport player or Discovery+ website. Buying a pass costs just £6.99, although do remember that it will then auto renew at the same price each month unless you cancel.

However, you can also get a year-long pass for £59.99, which means a saving of £23.89.

If you only want the cycling, and not the other things that Eurosport offers, you can get a GCN+ subscription (opens in new tab) at a cost of £39.99 for the year, or you can buy a race pass for £6.99 per month. A GCN+ account also means you'll then have access to both live and on demand race footage as well as long or short highlight streams and in-depth analysis. There is also a library full of documentaries on the sport for you to check out.

Coverage of the race will begin on GCN+ and Eurosport at about 14:00 GMT every day, apart from stage eight, which begins at 12:00. Highlights will be available later in the day.

If you happen to be out of the country when the race is on then you can just download a VPN and choose your location to watch live as if you are back at home. Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

There are several VPN options out there, but we think going with Express VPN is the best.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) will also give you a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Paris-Nice in the USA

In the USA, FloBikes (opens in new tab) has the rights to Paris-Nice, streaming it across the week. The TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

Coverage begins at about 9:00 ET every day, apart from stages seven and eight, which begin at 7:00 and 8:00, respectively.

Replays are also available after the event. Subscriptions cost $150 a year.

Sadly, if you're a GCN+ subscriber, you don't get the Race to the Sun included in your package. You can find the full list of races that GCN will be broadcasting in the USA over on their helpful racing schedule (opens in new tab).

How to watch Paris-Nice in the rest of the world

GCN+ has the rights to Paris-Nice across Europe and Asia-Pacific, excluding China, Japan and New Zealand. Coverage in France will be powered by Eurosport.

However, you can also gain access via a VPN.



Install a ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) on your computer. That way you’ll be able to access your favourite broadcaster without having to resort to using illegal streams. Just make sure you follow the broadcasters terms and conditions at all times.



Check out ExpressVPN today for its speed, security and ease of use. It’s compatible with a variety of devices, so what’s the delay? Download an ExpressVPN today and you'll soon be reaping all of the many benefits