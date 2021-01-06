Paris-Nice 2021 route: Race will be decided by short time trial and two summit finishes

Full details of the 2021 Paris-Nice route have been published and it includes some appetising highlights.

The 2021 edition will include a climb that was used in last year’s race, La Colmiane, which was won by Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic). That stage turned out to be the last stage of the race as the final stage was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Last year’s race was an absolute thriller, as the early flat stages were dominated by crosswinds, with Bora-Hansgrohe’s Max Schachmann taking stage one and keeping the yellow jersey all the way to the final stage.

Paris-Nice, now in its 79th year, runs from March 7 to March 14 and features three key stages for the general classification – a 14km time trial, the climb to Chiroubles and the Col de la Colmiane which also featured in stage two of the 2020 Tour de France.

The race opens in the northern Yvelines department in France for the 12th consecutive year with Saint-Cyr-l’École taking over from Plaisir, who hosted stage one last year.

In the early stages, the famed crosswinds could be decisive as they were in 2020 and 2019 with the race going from Oinville-sur-Montcient to Amilly on stage two.

Stage three will be a significant moment in the overall race, as riders will tackle a short 14km time trial stage around Gien.

The next day sees the riders tackle the first summit finish of the race in Chiroubles followed finishes in Bollène and Biot before heading the stage seven and La Colmiane.

The Colmiane appeared in the race in 2018, as Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) took victory on the 16.3km and 6.3 per cent average gradient climb. It also made an appearance in the last stage of 2020 when Quintana took the stage and Schachmann sealed the overall title.

Finally, the race will close out with the traditional stage starting and finishing in Nice.

Check below for all the stage profiles of Paris-Nice 2021.

Paris-Nice 2021: Stage-by-stage

Stage one: Saint-Cyr-L’École to Saint-Cyr-L’École (166 km)

Stage two: Oinville-sur-Montcient to Amilly (188 km)

Stage three: Gien to Gien ITT (14 km)

Stage four: Chalon-sur-Saône to Chiroubles (188 km)

Stage five: Vienne to Bollène (203 km)

Stage six: Brignoles to Biot (202.5 km)

Stage seven: Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane (166.5km)

Stage eight: Nice to Nice (110.5km)