Stage ten of this year's Tour de France will be a 'crazy, crazy day' - Meet one of the people behind the biggest bike races in the world

Yannick Talabardon, Paris-Nice's assistant race director at ASO, takes on the Cycling Weekly Q&A

Yannick Talabardon
(Image credit: A.S.O)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Yannick Talabardon is a French former professional cyclist. He retired in 2013 after spending 12 years in the sport riding for three different teams, including the famous Crédit Agricole squad. Talabardon has spent the last ten years working for the Amaury Sports Organisation, the organiser of the Tour de France, and now works in the role of assistant race director for Paris-Nice and other major races on the men's and women's WorldTour calendars.

What got you interested in cycling at the start? What made you decide to pursue becoming a professional rider?

