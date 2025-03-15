Mattias Skjelmose taken to hospital after heavy crash on stage 7 of Paris-Nice
Lidl-Trek rider was third in the general classification before abandoning
Lidl-Trek’s Mattias Skjelmose has been taken to hospital after a hard crash on stage seven of Paris-Nice.
The Dane was third in the overall standings going into Saturday's Queen stage to Auron, but he fell heavily in the rain after colliding with a traffic island at around 50 kilometres from the stage finish.
He was immediately surrounded by concerned riders, including his Lidl-Trek teammates, before later being wrapped in blankets and loaded into an ambulance. Television pictures showed him with ripped shorts and an injured right thigh.
A short update from Lidl-Trek on social media read: "Skjelmose is on the way to hospital via ambulance," a short statement from Lidl-Trek read. "We will provide updates when we are able to."
Skjelmose is the second high profile rider to crash out of the race after Jonas Vingegaard abandoned after a crash earlier in the week on stage five.
This story will be updated when more information is available regarding Skjelmose's condition.
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.
