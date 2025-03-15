Mattias Skjelmose taken to hospital after heavy crash on stage 7 of Paris-Nice

Lidl-Trek rider was third in the general classification before abandoning

Mattias SKjelmose
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Lidl-Trek’s Mattias Skjelmose has been taken to hospital after a hard crash on stage seven of Paris-Nice.

The Dane was third in the overall standings going into Saturday's Queen stage to Auron, but he fell heavily in the rain after colliding with a traffic island at around 50 kilometres from the stage finish.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

