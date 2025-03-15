Mattias Skjelmose taken to hospital after heavy crash on stage 7 of Paris-Nice

Lidl-Trek’s Mattias Skjelmose has been taken to hospital after a hard crash on stage seven of Paris-Nice.

The Dane was third in the overall standings going into Saturday's Queen stage to Auron, but he fell heavily in the rain after colliding with a traffic island at around 50 kilometres from the stage finish.

He was immediately surrounded by concerned riders, including his Lidl-Trek teammates, before later being wrapped in blankets and loaded into an ambulance. Television pictures showed him with ripped shorts and an injured right thigh.

A short update from Lidl-Trek on social media read: "Skjelmose is on the way to hospital via ambulance," a short statement from Lidl-Trek read. "We will provide updates when we are able to."

Skjelmose is the second high profile rider to crash out of the race after Jonas Vingegaard abandoned after a crash earlier in the week on stage five.

This story will be updated when more information is available regarding Skjelmose's condition.