Matteo Jorgenson: 'I would like to go for GC in a Grand Tour at some point'

Matteo Jorgenson has, by his own admission, enjoyed a debut season beyond his wildest dreams at Visma-Lease a Bike. After enjoying a break post Paris-Olympics, the American arrived in Canada this week full of hope and positivity regarding his return to WorldTour racing at this week’s Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec and Montréal.

The two Canada races are set to be the final chance to test his form before representing the USA at the World Championships later in September.

Jorgenson is optimistic and looking to pick up where he left off when he clips back into his pedals. The 25-year-old has already won Paris-Nice and Dwars door Vlaanderen this year before an impressive outing at the Tour de France.

The American finished eighth overall in Nice while riding in support of Visma’s leader, Jonas Vingegaard, but says that he is aiming for his own Grand Tour GC tilt in the future after surprising himself in the brutal final week.

"I think after the Tour de France, my opinion on riding GC has changed a little bit," he said. "I saw, at least in the Tour, that I didn't have any days where I was exceptionally bad. I had some bad days, there's no doubt, but I didn't have any day where I really just lost everything, and I felt really good, especially in the third week, which for me has never been the case before.

"So I think I would like that challenge at some point in my career to go for GC in a Grand Tour. I don't know whether that's next year or in three years, but I would like to try it at least one time."

While riding for Movistar, all the signs pointed to Jorgenson being a rider with enormous potential. The American made huge personal investment into his own performances which helped to attract attention from Visma. Given all of the hard graft that he had put into his own development in recent years, Jorgenson said that it had been a breath of fresh air moving into his new environment and realising that he now had access to even better backing than before.

"It was just what I wanted. It was almost just an accomplishment joining the team. I had it in my mind for a long time that I wanted to join the best team I possibly could, just because I know how the sport works, and I know that you need resources and support to get to your best level.

"So I was even willing to join a team where I wouldn't have as many opportunities if I could try to take advantage of the resources and the support team at my disposal.

"I think it's just difficult to do things on your own, especially in this sport, you can't do everything on your own."

Love affair with Paris-Nice

"It's been everything that I've dreamed of so far, or even more," he added as he reflected on his breakthrough year. "Paris-Nice is definitely the biggest moment and will be something I remember forever. Just thinking about it now makes me happy, but that was the big big highlight. There were other really good moments, but the biggest was Paris-Nice."

Jorgenson explained that he has relished every moment that’s come since he pulled on a yellow and black Visma jersey. When asked if on top of a future GC bid, he would like to target any other particular races, he made clear that he would be reluctant to adjust his programme from this year severely in order for his love affair with Paris-Nice to continue.

"I think I've done almost every race I would like to," he said. "I would like to do Strade Bianche again at some point. But the problem is, with it being so close to Paris-Nice, I don't think that's ever going to be a possibility. I will never skip Paris-Nice, if possible."