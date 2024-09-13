Matteo Jorgenson: 'I would like to go for GC in a Grand Tour at some point'

'It’s been everything that I’ve dreamed of so far' says American as he reflects on debut season with Visma-Lease a Bike

Matteo Jorgenson
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Matteo Jorgenson has, by his own admission, enjoyed a debut season beyond his wildest dreams at Visma-Lease a Bike. After enjoying a break post Paris-Olympics, the American arrived in Canada this week full of hope and positivity regarding his return to WorldTour racing at this week’s Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec and Montréal.

The two Canada races are set to be the final chance to test his form before representing the USA at the World Championships later in September. 

