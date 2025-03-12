'I am ready to show who I am' - João Almeida beats Jonas Vingegaard on a rain-soaked stage 4 of Paris-Nice

Vingegaard moved into the race lead after putting in a late attack on the road to La Loges des Gardes

Joao Almeida
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

João Almeida pipped Jonas Vingegaard on the line to win a rain-soaked stage four of Paris-Nice at La Loges des Gardes.

Vingegaard put in a stinging attack with two kilometres to the finish which quickly distanced Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious), the only rider able to initially hold the wheel of the rampaging Dane. Vingegaard quickly caught and passed the last man standing at the head of the race, Tobias Foss (Ineos Grenadiers), and immediately pushed on under the flamme rouge.

