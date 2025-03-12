Paris-Nice stage 4 neutralised due to bad weather, resumed with 28km to go

Rain, sleet and snow cause Paris-Nice to be paused

The breakaway on stage four of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Stage four of Paris-Nice was briefly neutralised on Wednesday due to poor weather conditions, before getting underway again, with 28km to go.

In heavy rain, the breakaway and then the peloton were stopped with around 45km to go on the way to La Loge des Gardes, the first summit finish of the race. Race officials rode in front of the riders causing the slowing. It was initially unclear why the race had paused, although there was heavy rain, sleet and slippery roads, with snow at the finish too.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

