Paris-Nice stage 4 neutralised due to bad weather, resumed with 28km to go
Rain, sleet and snow cause Paris-Nice to be paused
Stage four of Paris-Nice was briefly neutralised on Wednesday due to poor weather conditions, before getting underway again, with 28km to go.
In heavy rain, the breakaway and then the peloton were stopped with around 45km to go on the way to La Loge des Gardes, the first summit finish of the race. Race officials rode in front of the riders causing the slowing. It was initially unclear why the race had paused, although there was heavy rain, sleet and slippery roads, with snow at the finish too.
The riders started rolling again after about 10 minutes of being stopped, with television pictures showing a police motorbike which had crashed off the road - potentially the cause of the stoppage. Footage also showed slush from sleet on the road. It is not clear when the race will resume properly.
Riders used the time off racing to change clothes and take on hot fluids. At the time of the neutralisation, the day's break of seven riders had over two minutes on the peloton, with another group of three behind. When the race started rolling, there were 10 riders up the road.
The race was once again stopped with 28.8km to go, with riders in the break being told that they could return to their cars before the race restarted. The peloton was then shown stopped, waiting for riders who had dropped off the back. The race resumed with the break being let off first, at that point.
When the race was resumed, the break was given the same gap it had when the race was neutralised, but almost 20km had been take out of the course, possibly weighting the stage in favour of the men up the road.
The Paris-Nice account initially posted on X: "The race is being neutralised due to the weather conditions. Race regulators signal the riders to slow down."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
It followed with: "The race is back on! The 7 breakaway riders continue their journey, with the Foss-Tarling duo chasing 1'35'' behind, and the peloton at 2'20''."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.
Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'Difficult and long, with bad conditions': Andrea Vendrame takes out weather-hit stage three at Tirreno-Adriatico
Tom Pidcock scores second place in hill-top bunch sprint
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Forget 28mm tyres: The rise of wider road bike tyres is here, and if you ride your gravel or all-road bike on the road, pay attention
As bikes get more capable, there is a compelling case that road riding is better with wider rubber
By Logan Jones-Wilkins Published