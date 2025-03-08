How to watch Paris-Nice 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Race to the Sun

Paris-Nice, familiarly known as the 'Race to the Sun', is one of the first key stage races on the men's WorldTour calendar.

Taking place in France over eight days, this year's 83rd edition stretches from the Parisian suburb of Le Perray-en-Yvelines, down through the country's mountainous centre, and on to the sunlit riviera of Nice.

Below, Cycling Weekly has laid out all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch Paris-Nice wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching Paris-Nice 2025

UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon), plus free-to-air highlights on ITV

TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon), plus free-to-air highlights on ITV US: Peacock (from $7.99/mon, $79.99/year)

Peacock (from $7.99/mon, $79.99/year) Canada: Flobikes ($39.99/mon)

Flobikes ($39.99/mon) Australia: SBS (Free)

SBS (Free) Free live stream: SBS (Australia), FranceTV (France), RAI (Italy), Sporza, Auvio (Belgium), RTVE (Spain)

SBS (Australia), FranceTV (France), RAI (Italy), Sporza, Auvio (Belgium), RTVE (Spain) Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN

What to expect at Paris-Nice

Paris-Nice marks the season's first major stage race on European soil, and is seen as one of the key precursors to the Grand Tours, which open with the Giro d'Italia in May.

Last year's edition was won by Visma-Lease a Bike's Matteo Jorgenson, with a 30-second buffer over Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step). Jorgenson, the defending champion, will wear the number one dossard this year, flanked in a team by two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard.

The eight-day route carries a mixture of flat and hilly stages, counting three uphill finishes, and a team time trial, scheduled for day three.

How to watch Paris-Nice in the UK

In the UK, the race will be shown on TNT Sports, across channels 1, 2 and 3. These are Warner Bros. Discovery's premium channels, which absorbed Eurosport's listings at the start of the month.

The event can also be streamed on Discovery+, with a package now priced at £30.99 a month – it used to be £6.99.

ITV has vowed to provide an hour of free-to-air highlights of each stage. These will be broadcast every day on ITV4 at 19:00 GMT.

How to watch Paris-Nice in the US and Canada

For US viewers, this year's coverage of Paris-Nice is split across Peacock and FloBikes.

Peacock, which is the streaming platform of NBC, has the rights to show Paris-Nice in the US. Subscriptions start at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year, for the 'Premium' offering with ads. Viewers can pay a little bit more to watch without ads thanks to 'Premium Plus', priced at $13.99 a month, or $139.99 a year. A longer subscription will secure your Tour de France streaming.

Flobikes is in charge of broadcasting Paris-Nice in Canada. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

Can I watch Paris-Nice for free?

Fans in Australia, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands can watch Paris-Nice for free thanks to broadcasters in their regions.

In Australia, the race will be shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster.

Viewers in the host country of France can watch on the public broadcaster France Télévisions, with streaming on their FranceTV platform.

In Belgium, Flemish-speakers can watch on Sporza's website or on RTBF's streaming platform, Auvio. Fans in Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands can also watch with RAI, RTVE, and NOS also on the broadcaster list.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Paris-Nice while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations of using a VPN...

– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

What time is Paris-Nice on? Schedule

The broadcast times for Paris-Nice in the UK differ from stage to stage. The coverage begins on Discovery+ at the following times (GMT):

Stage one, 9 March - 10:45am

Stage two, 10 March - 11:20am

Stage three, 11 March - 13:30pm

Stage four, 12 March - 11:30am

Stage five, 13 March - 10:40am

Stage six, 14 March - 10:35am

Stage seven, 15 March - 10:15am

Stage eight, 16 March - 13:10pm

Only the final two hours of coverage will be shown on TNT Sports each day.

In the US, Paris-Nice broadcasts on Peacock will begin each morning at the following times (ET):

Stage one, 9 March - 8:35am

Stage two, 10 March - 9:45am

Stage three, 11 March - 9:45am

Stage four, 12 March - 9:45am

Stage five, 13 March - 9:45am

Stage six, 14 March - 9:45am

Stage seven, 15 March - 8:25am

Stage eight, 16 March - 10:25am

For Australian viewers, these are coverage start times on SBS (AEDT):

Stage one, 9 March - 23:35pm

Stage two, 10 March - 00:45am (on 11 March)

Stage three, 11 March - 00:45am (on 12 March)

Stage four, 12 March - 00:45am (on 13 March)

Stage five, 13 March - 00:45am (on 14 March)

Stage six, 14 March - 00:45am (on 15 March)

Stage seven, 15 March - 23:25pm

Stage eight, 16 March - 01:25am (on 17 March)