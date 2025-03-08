How to watch Paris-Nice 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Race to the Sun
All the key information for France's key spring stage race, which runs from 9-16 March
Paris-Nice, familiarly known as the 'Race to the Sun', is one of the first key stage races on the men's WorldTour calendar.
Taking place in France over eight days, this year's 83rd edition stretches from the Parisian suburb of Le Perray-en-Yvelines, down through the country's mountainous centre, and on to the sunlit riviera of Nice.
Below, Cycling Weekly has laid out all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch Paris-Nice wherever you are.
Quick guide to watching Paris-Nice 2025
- UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon), plus free-to-air highlights on ITV
- US: Peacock (from $7.99/mon, $79.99/year)
- Canada: Flobikes ($39.99/mon)
- Australia: SBS (Free)
- Free live stream: SBS (Australia), FranceTV (France), RAI (Italy), Sporza, Auvio (Belgium), RTVE (Spain)
- Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN
What to expect at Paris-Nice
Paris-Nice marks the season's first major stage race on European soil, and is seen as one of the key precursors to the Grand Tours, which open with the Giro d'Italia in May.
Last year's edition was won by Visma-Lease a Bike's Matteo Jorgenson, with a 30-second buffer over Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step). Jorgenson, the defending champion, will wear the number one dossard this year, flanked in a team by two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard.
The eight-day route carries a mixture of flat and hilly stages, counting three uphill finishes, and a team time trial, scheduled for day three.
How to watch Paris-Nice in the UK
In the UK, the race will be shown on TNT Sports, across channels 1, 2 and 3. These are Warner Bros. Discovery's premium channels, which absorbed Eurosport's listings at the start of the month.
The event can also be streamed on Discovery+, with a package now priced at £30.99 a month – it used to be £6.99.
ITV has vowed to provide an hour of free-to-air highlights of each stage. These will be broadcast every day on ITV4 at 19:00 GMT.
How to watch Paris-Nice in the US and Canada
For US viewers, this year's coverage of Paris-Nice is split across Peacock and FloBikes.
Peacock, which is the streaming platform of NBC, has the rights to show Paris-Nice in the US. Subscriptions start at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year, for the 'Premium' offering with ads. Viewers can pay a little bit more to watch without ads thanks to 'Premium Plus', priced at $13.99 a month, or $139.99 a year. A longer subscription will secure your Tour de France streaming.
Flobikes is in charge of broadcasting Paris-Nice in Canada. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.
Can I watch Paris-Nice for free?
Fans in Australia, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands can watch Paris-Nice for free thanks to broadcasters in their regions.
In Australia, the race will be shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster.
Viewers in the host country of France can watch on the public broadcaster France Télévisions, with streaming on their FranceTV platform.
In Belgium, Flemish-speakers can watch on Sporza's website or on RTBF's streaming platform, Auvio. Fans in Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands can also watch with RAI, RTVE, and NOS also on the broadcaster list.
Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.
How to watch Paris-Nice while abroad
Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.
With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!
Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations of using a VPN...
– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?
What time is Paris-Nice on? Schedule
The broadcast times for Paris-Nice in the UK differ from stage to stage. The coverage begins on Discovery+ at the following times (GMT):
Stage one, 9 March - 10:45am
Stage two, 10 March - 11:20am
Stage three, 11 March - 13:30pm
Stage four, 12 March - 11:30am
Stage five, 13 March - 10:40am
Stage six, 14 March - 10:35am
Stage seven, 15 March - 10:15am
Stage eight, 16 March - 13:10pm
Only the final two hours of coverage will be shown on TNT Sports each day.
In the US, Paris-Nice broadcasts on Peacock will begin each morning at the following times (ET):
Stage one, 9 March - 8:35am
Stage two, 10 March - 9:45am
Stage three, 11 March - 9:45am
Stage four, 12 March - 9:45am
Stage five, 13 March - 9:45am
Stage six, 14 March - 9:45am
Stage seven, 15 March - 8:25am
Stage eight, 16 March - 10:25am
For Australian viewers, these are coverage start times on SBS (AEDT):
Stage one, 9 March - 23:35pm
Stage two, 10 March - 00:45am (on 11 March)
Stage three, 11 March - 00:45am (on 12 March)
Stage four, 12 March - 00:45am (on 13 March)
Stage five, 13 March - 00:45am (on 14 March)
Stage six, 14 March - 00:45am (on 15 March)
Stage seven, 15 March - 23:25pm
Stage eight, 16 March - 01:25am (on 17 March)
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1