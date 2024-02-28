Everything you need for Paris-Nice: Key information, route, start list and riders to watch

With the one-day hitters opening their accounts a fortnight ago at Opening Weekend, Paris Nice offers the equivalent opportunity for the Grand Tour men when it starts this Sunday (3 March).

Most notably, Tour de France hopefuls Remco Evenepoel Soudal Quick-Step) and Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) will butt heads for the first time. How much can be read into whoever emerges on top from this particular skirmish is limited this far out from July.

But, as an eight-stage WorldTour race complete with a healthy complement of proper mountains and a hilly team time trial, the ‘Race to the Sun’ represents a key marker along the bumpy road to La Grande Boucle.

The duo are unlikely to have it all their own way, of course. Riders such as João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and new Visma-Lease a Bike signing Matteo Jorgenson are all capable of taking the fight to them.

Thee sprinters, too, will look to create their own narrative, but they will have limited opportunity: seven out of eight stages are classified as hilly or mountainous by organiser ASO. The parcours gets grippy from the go, with stage one – a loop based on Les Mureaux just outside Paris – featuring four cat-three climbs. Only the second stage to Montargis is classified as flat, and all the fast finishers will have their eyes on this one.

Then comes the team test – a hilly one to boot. After that, climbing is the order of the day all the way to the finish. Stage four, to Mont Brouilly in the Beaujolais region, looks particularly brutal with six cat-two climbs and a cat-one, including a tough little 3km ascent to the finish. Things calm down over the next stages before battering the riders again on the final day with three cat-two and two cat-one climbs on the way to the Nice finish.

Paris-Nice 2024 key information

Date: Sunday, 3 March - Sunday, 10 March

Location: France

Start: 12:00 GMT

End: 16:00 GMT

2023 winner: Tadej Pogačar

TV: Discovery+/Eurosport

Paris-Nice 2024 stages

Swipe to scroll horizontally Paris-Nice 2024 stage table Stage Date Type Start Finish KM 1 Sun 3/3 Hilly Les Mureaux Les Mureaux 157.5 2 Mon 4/3 Flat Thiory Montargis 177.6 3 Tues 5/3 TTT Auxerre Auxerre 26.9 4 Wed 6/3 Mountains Chalone sur Saône Mont Brouilly 183 5 Thurs 7/3 Hilly St-Sauveur-de-Montagut Sisteron 193.5 6 Fri 8/3 Hilly Sisteron La Colle sur Loup 198.2 7 Sat 9/3 Mountains Nice Auron 173 8 Sun 10/3 Mountains Nice Nice 109.3

There’s an unwritten rule or, at the very least an expectation, that team time trials are broadly flat. After all, when riding on the rivet, keeping seven riders in tight formation is challenge enough.

Start throwing any proper climbing in there though, and it becomes a whole different ball game. But that’s exactly what ASO’s route planners have done, sending riders over the 3km climb of Côte de Jussy halfway through the 27km course.

This is preceded by a slightly smaller climb and another over the final kilometre. Removed from a TTT context they would be nothing to write home about, but with seven riders with different strengths and weaknesses all determined to go as fast as possible, they have the potential to wreak havoc.

Paris-Nice 2024 riders to watch

Remco Evenepoel

Soudal Quick-Step

*****

Evenepoel ranks as the odds-on favourite for the race, having started the season with a very promising performance in the Volta ao Algarve, where he won the time trial and took the overall honours.

Primož Roglič

Bora-Hansgrohe

*****

Paris-Nice will be the 34-year-old’s first race with his new team. He would almost certainly prefer an individual TT over the team test, but there is enough tough riding across the rest of the week to allow him to do what he does best.

Mads Pedersen

Lidl-Trek

*****

Fastman Pedersen has had his best ever start to the season, topping GC on two short stage races. Paris-Nice represents a step up but the Dane is on fine form and ready to take advantage of the one nailed-on bunch sprint on stage two.

Rigoberto Uran

EF Education-EasyPost

***

The 37-year-old Colombian finished last season without a win. However, ‘Rigo’ can still turn a mean pedal, and with retirement looming following the Olympics, he still has goals and will be hoping to go out with a flourish.

Carlos Rodriguez

Ineos Grenadiers

***

Part of Ineos’s new generation of Grand Tour hopefuls, Rodríguez should be counted as a GC favourite at Paris-Nice. A mountain goat by nature and a world-class one at that, he will be pleased to see the race does not scrimp on the climbing.

Arnaud Démare

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

***

After being left out of FDJ’s Tour squad despite multiple early summer wins last year, the Frenchman promptly moved to Arkéa. Moving teams often leads to levelling up – look out for a reinvigorated Démare at Paris-Nice.

Strade Bianche 2024 start list

Alpecin-Deceuninck

GROVES Kaden

KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren

BALLERSTEDT Maurice

DILLIER Silvan

OSBORNE Jason

PLANCKAERT Edward

GHYS Robbe

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

DÉMARE Arnaud

CHAMPOUSSIN Clément

SCOTSON Miles

GUERNALEC Thibault

MCLAY Daniel

OWSIAN Łukasz

Astana Qazaqstan

SCARONI Christian

BATTISTELLA Samuele

CHARMIG Anthon

LUTSENKO Alexey

KANTER Max

SELIG Rüdiger

TEJADA Harold

Bahrain-Victorious

BILBAO Pello

BUITRAGO Santiago

HAIG Jack

WRIGHT Fred

GRADEK Kamil

RAJOVIĆ Dušan

SÜTTERLIN Jasha

Bora-Hansgrohe

ROGLIČ Primož

VLASOV Aleksandr

JUNGELS Bob

SOBRERO Matteo

DENZ Nico

HALLER Marco

VAN POPPEL Danny

Cofidis

COQUARD Bryan

GOUGEARD Alexis

RENARD Alexis

THOMAS Benjamin

IZAGIRRE Ion

IZAGIRRE Gorka

PEREZ Anthony

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

GALL Felix

ARMIRAIL Bruno

BENNETT Sam

GODON Dorian

NAESEN Oliver

PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien

DE BONDT Dries

dsm-firmenich PostNL

JAKOBSEN Fabio

EEKHOFF Nils

VAN DEN BERG Julius

ANDRESEN Tobias Lund

LEEMREIZE Gijs

ROOSEN Timo

TUSVELD Martijn

EF Education-EasyPost

BISSEGGER Stefan

VAN DEN BERG Marijn

VALGREN Michael

URÁN Rigoberto

DOULL Owain

ROOTKIN-GRAY Jack

RUTSCH Jonas

Groupama-FDJ

GAUDU David

PITHIE Laurence

BYSTRØM Sven Erik

GENIETS Kevin

RUSSO Clément

WATSON Samuel

PACHER Quentin

Ineos Grenadiers

DE PLUS Laurens

TARLING Joshua

FRAILE Omar

RODRÍGUEZ Carlos

CASTROVIEJO Jonathan

ROWE Luke

TURNER Ben

Intermarché-Wanty

VAN SINTMAARTENSDIJK Roel

THIJSSEN Gerben

CALMEJANE Lilian

PETIT Adrien

ZIMMERMANN Georg

DE POOTER Dries

MIHKELS Madis

Israel-Premier Tech

ACKERMANN Pascal

FUGLSANG Jakob

HOFSTETTER Hugo

BOIVIN Guillaume

HOULE Hugo

SCHWARZMANN Michael

ZABEL Rick

Jayco AlUla

REINDERS Elmar

MATTHEWS Michael

HARPER Chris

PLAPP Luke

GROENEWEGEN Dylan

DURBRIDGE Luke

MEZGEC Luka

Lidl-Trek

SKJELMOSE Mattias

PEDERSEN Mads

MOLLEMA Bauke

KIRSCH Alex

STUYVEN Jasper

DECLERCQ Tim

GIBBONS Ryan

Lotto Dstny

DE LIE Arnaud

CAMPENAERTS Victor

DE BUYST Jasper

BEULLENS Cedric

VAN MOER Brent

EENKHOORN Pascal

PAASSCHENS Mathijs

Movistar

CAVAGNA Rémi

NORSGAARD Mathias

BARTA Will

LAZKANO Oier

ARANBURU Alex

GUERREIRO Ruben

JACOBS Johan

Soudal Quick-Step

EVENEPOEL Remco

VAN WILDER Ilan

VERVAEKE Louis

LAMPAERT Yves

CATTANEO Mattia

MOSCON Gianni

PEDERSEN Casper

TotalEnergies

BURGAUDEAU Mathieu

CRAS Steff

VAN GESTEL Dries

LATOUR Pierre

TURGIS Anthony

DUJARDIN Sandy

JEGAT Jordan

Tudor Pro Cycling

TRENTIN Matteo

DE KLEIJN Arvid

STORER Michael

KLUCKERS Arthur

PLUIMERS Rick

VOISARD Yannis

ZIJLAARD Maikel

UAE Team Emirates

ALMEIDA João

MCNULTY Brandon

FISHER-BLACK Finn

VINE Jay

GROßSCHARTNER Felix

POLITT Nils

SOLER Marc

Visma-Lease a Bike

JORGENSON Matteo

KOOIJ Olav

KELDERMAN Wilco

AFFINI Edoardo

BOUWMAN Koen

VAN DIJKE Mick

VAN DIJKE Tim