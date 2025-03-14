'A tough day' - Mads Pedersen outsprints Josh Tarling to win Paris-Nice stage 6 after echelons chaos

Wind forces GC shake-up as Matteo Jorgenson holds race lead

Mads Pedersen wins Paris-Nice stage six 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

A Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) victory might suggest normal scheduling at Paris-Nice, but stage six was far from it, torn apart by echelons, which ended some riders’ GC hopes.

Wind and rain laid waste to the peloton on Friday as it headed towards Berre l’Étang on the Mediterranean coast. Pedersen won from a reduced bunch sprint, contested by the 17 riders who made the front group. Josh Tarling finished a close second, gaining on the Dane in the closing moments, ahead of fellow Ineos Grenadiers man Sam Watson.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like