Paris-Nice Queen stage shortened due to 'unfavourable' weather

Race to skip Côte de Belvédère and the Col de La Colmiane, stage now 109km

The peloton ascends the Col de la Colmiane at the 2024 Tour de France
Saturday's Queen stage of Paris-Nice has been shortened due to "unfavourable" weather conditions, with two climbs taken out of the route.

Two categorised climbs, the Côte de Belvédère (3.3km at 5.7%) and the Col de La Colmiane (7.5km at 7.1%) have been taken out of stage seven, with the route now 109.3km rather than 147.8km. There were concerns over the descent from the Colmiane, which led to the decision. The finish to the category one finish at Auron is still on.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

