'When he starts his Tour preparation, we’ll then see Jonas 2.0' - Jonas Vingegaard heads to Paris-Nice almost at full strength, coach says

Tim Heemskerk says the Danish star is not interested in outside noise as he attempts second stage race win of the year

Jonas Vingegaard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Jonas Vingegaard’s start to the season has been "very promising" but his coach has warned his rivals that they can expect "Jonas 2.0" when he begins his serious preparations for a return to the Tour de France this summer.

The 28-year-old won the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal in his first competitive appearance of the new campaign, taking a stage win in the final day individual time trial to secure the victory. He will start Paris-Nice on Sunday as the overall favourite and will look to test his climbing form in the high mountains around Nice in the latter half of the early season stage race.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

