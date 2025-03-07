'When he starts his Tour preparation, we’ll then see Jonas 2.0' - Jonas Vingegaard heads to Paris-Nice almost at full strength, coach says

Jonas Vingegaard’s start to the season has been "very promising" but his coach has warned his rivals that they can expect "Jonas 2.0" when he begins his serious preparations for a return to the Tour de France this summer.

The 28-year-old won the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal in his first competitive appearance of the new campaign, taking a stage win in the final day individual time trial to secure the victory. He will start Paris-Nice on Sunday as the overall favourite and will look to test his climbing form in the high mountains around Nice in the latter half of the early season stage race.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly, Tim Heemskerk said he was delighted with Vingegaard’s win in Portugal but said there is still a lot more to come from the two-time Tour de France winner.

"Obviously when you win, you can't complain," he said. "Seeing him ride like this is already very promising, and that good shape and form he is taking now to Paris-Nice. But we also know and have to remember that this summer, and also the Vuelta coming after that, is the highlight of the year. I’m not saying he’s not in good shape right now, but when Jonas starts his Tour preparation, we will see Jonas 2.0."

Vingegaard skipped Paris-Nice last year in order to ride Tirreno-Adriatico, a decision which ultimately paid off after he took two stage wins and the overall title in Italy.

Heemskerk made clear that the goal for Paris-Nice this time round was overall victory, but said it was difficult to predict how he expects the race to play out. Last year’s winner Matteo Jorgenson is also part of the Visma-Lease a Bike squad, which Heemskerk says will count in their favour.

"We'll have to see how the race will develop. We have two riders that can handle themselves, but there are a lot of strong riders that can give them a good run for the money," he said.

Celebrating a stage win at O Gran Camiño last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just over 12 months ago, Vingegaard began the 2024 season in top form, winning O Gran Camiño as well as Tirreno, before he was then caught up in the horrific crash at Itzulia Basque Country which became one of the biggest talking points in the early stages of the year.

The Dane’s injuries were well documented, but he quickly returned to training and vowed to be on the start line at the Tour in July. He went on to finish second to Tadej Pogačar, before wrapping up his season by winning the Tour de Pologne.

"It takes months to actually gain muscle mass again and get back to the explosive values which he had last year before Tirreno-Adriatico," Heemskerk said. "That's a process where at the end of December, January, we saw values which are like normal again. Of course, you want to become better, but like I always say, when you have a crash like that, you never know how long it takes."

"I also have to say that we have approached it a little bit more relaxed," he added. "For instance not doing any altitude work now to have a little bit extra in reserve for summer and autumn.

"He's now really focused and I think that will give him a little bit extra in the tank for around May time. We will try to have the best version of Jonas for when the Tour comes and learn from what we're doing now."

Pogačar and Vingegaard both have very different racing schedules before July. Unlike the Dane, the reigning World Champion will ride most of the major Spring Classics before meeting Vingegaard at the Critérium du Dauphiné in June. Pogačar has also been front and centre in much of the off season cycling news, aided by a video of him riding the Arenberg cobblestones of Paris-Roubaix, hinting at a possible appearance at the cobbled Monument next month.

Vingegaard, however, is not remotely interested in what’s being said or written about in relation to the two riders schedules, according to Heemskerk. "That is a big strength of Jonas anyways, because knowing him like I do, he doesn't read the stuff in the media, he's not really ever on his phone," Heemskerk explained. "He is focused on his own things and he does not read what's written. But when preparation for the Tour starts, it's a very different Jonas."