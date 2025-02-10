Tadej Pogačar teases Paris-Roubaix debut with Arenberg recon video

Could the world champion ride - and win - in 2025?

Tadej Pogačar at Dwars door Vlaanderen in 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

There aren't many things that Tadej Pogačar can't do. The world champion won the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia in the same year, winning the World Championships too; he has won all sorts of one-day races, from Strade Bianche to Liège-Bastogne-Liège, via the Tour of Flanders. Save for winning a bunch sprint - and he'd probably have a go - he is the ultimate all rounder.

However, there is one thing that many people think is beyond the UAE Team Emirates rider: winning Paris-Roubaix. The Slovenian is, by his nature, a slight man, not the heavier type of cyclist that has always performed well at Roubaix - he is not Mathieu van der Poel, Fabian Cancellara, or Tom Boonen. If Pogačar was anyone else, it would be simple to rule him out of the running. It is the kind of race that other GC riders would never try, let alone go for the win.

