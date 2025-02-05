Paris-Roubaix Arenberg chicane replaced with 'small detour' for 2025
Race director says new four-turn measure will 'slow down the riders in a more fluid manner'
The chicane added to the entrance of Paris-Roubaix’s Trouée d’Arenberg last year will not return this April, and will instead be replaced by a “small detour”, it was confirmed on Wednesday.
The peloton-slowing measure was introduced in 2024 in response to concerns about the bunch’s speed into the forested sector, which previously exceeded 60km/h. The chicane stopped riders from barrelling straight onto the cobbles, forcing them to brake and follow a large bend in the road beforehand.
“This year, we have found an alternative that allows us to slow down the riders in a more fluid manner,” said race director Thierry Gouvenou in a statement. This alternative will now go “via a small detour that runs alongside the mining site in Arenberg,” he added.
“With this introduction, there will be four right angle corners in the kilometre before the Trouée d’Arenberg”.
Opinions were divided on the chicane’s introduction ahead of last year’s edition. Adam Hansen, the president of the rider’s union, the CPA, hailed it as a solution to the “death trap” run-in to the Arenberg trench, often a site of heavy crashes. Meanwhile, the eventual winner, Mathieu van der Poel, called the measure “a joke”.
The Trouée d’Arenberg is one of 30 cobbled sectors included in the race for 2025, an increase from 29 in 2024. The famous forest comes with around 100km to go in the 259.2km-long Monument, and is one of the event's most feared passages, the first of three five-star sectors.
The organisers have also modified this year’s course with two new sectors, both just over a kilometre in length, and positioned 30km before the Arenberg.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
“They are not especially difficult portions,” said Gouvenou, “but by introducing them here, it provides us with a sequence of five sectors without virtually any tarmac.”
One of the early sectors around 100km into the event has been removed.
The women’s event, Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift, is unchanged for 2025, counting 148.5km, of which 29.2km of cobbles. The Arenberg is not part of the women’s route, and has never been included since the race began in 2021.
Paris-Roubaix Femmes will take place on 12 April, and will be followed by the men’s race on 13 April. Last year’s editions were won by Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx-Protime, and Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Van der Poel.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Zwift partners with Sir Chris Hoy's Tour de 4 initiative to raise money for cancer charities
Online training platform commits to matching all charitable donations made by community up to £50,000
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'Bikes can change your life and we are proof of that' – How a Colorado bike shop gave one family a fresh start after fleeing war-torn Ukraine
In the face of uncertainty, bike shop ownership has become a beacon of opportunity, helping a Ukrainian family secure a future and a home as they start over.
By Kristin Jenny Published