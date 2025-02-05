Paris-Roubaix Arenberg chicane replaced with 'small detour' for 2025

Race director says new four-turn measure will 'slow down the riders in a more fluid manner'

The chicane at Paris-Roubaix 2024
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

The chicane added to the entrance of Paris-Roubaix’s Trouée d’Arenberg last year will not return this April, and will instead be replaced by a “small detour”, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

The peloton-slowing measure was introduced in 2024 in response to concerns about the bunch’s speed into the forested sector, which previously exceeded 60km/h. The chicane stopped riders from barrelling straight onto the cobbles, forcing them to brake and follow a large bend in the road beforehand.

