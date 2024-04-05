From narrowing the approach to no Arenberg at all: Six ways to solve Paris-Roubaix's trench problem

The Hell of the North will take a slightly different approach to the Arenberg pavé this year. Here are our alternatives

Arenberg forest in Paris-Roubaix 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tim De Waele)
By James Shrubsall
published

It probably hasn't escaped your attention that the run-in to the notorious stretch of cobbles at Arenberg in this year's Paris-Roubaix is going to be different.

Having listened to the concerns of riders, race organiser ASO – which also heads up the Tour de France as well as numerous other prestigious events including Paris-Nice and the Critérium du Dauphiné – has inserted a fairly major chicane immediately ahead of the entrance to the pavé.

