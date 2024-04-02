Can Mathieu van der Poel and Elisa Longo Borghini double up at Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes?

Here's your guide to the 'Hell of the North', with start lists, key information, sectors, and riders to watch

Paris-Roubaix Femmes
By James Shrubsall
published
Contributions from
Adam Becket

Not since 2010 has the same rider won the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Back then, that rider was Fabian Cancellara. This year, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) will head into the 'Hell of the North' as the outstanding favourite, as defending champion, and off the back of an incredible ride at Flanders.

In the women's race too, Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), Flanders champion, a former Roubaix winner herself, has the chance to make history. In just the fourth edition, it is not outrageous to suggest a double double.

