How to watch Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Hell of the North

The cobbled Classics season reaches it peak on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 April at Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Paris-Roubaix, with the elite men and women set to tackle the brutality of the pavé of northern France.

The women's race, the fifth edition, starts in Denain, 50km southeast of Lille, and finishes in the famous Roubaix velodrome, just north of Lille. The men, meanwhile, start in Compiègne, 100km north of Paris, and finish in the velodrome too. The women will ride 17 cobbled sectors totalling 29.2km, with two five star sectors included, while the men ride 30 totalling 55.3km, including three five stars - the Trouée d'Arenberg, Mons-en-Pévèle, and the Carrefour de l'Arbre

This year's Paris-Roubaix is the fifth for women, and the 122nd for men, and is organised by ASO, the same organisers as the Tour de France.

Both are WorldTour events, with star male riders including Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek). Meanwhile, Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes (both SD Worx-Protime), Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) will be present in the women's race.

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Paris-Roubaix wherever you are in the world.

Quick guide to watching Paris-Roubaix

How to watch Paris-Roubaix in the UK

In the UK, Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Paris-Roubaix, like pretty much all pro cycling, will be shown on TV on TNT Sports and online on Discovery+ on Sunday April 6. Both platforms are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and require a subscription.

The women's race is live on TNT Sports 4 and Discovery+ from 2.15pm BST on Saturday, with the men's edition is live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ from 11am BST on the Sunday.

Online viewers, head to Discovery+, where you'll find both races ready to stream at the times noted above.

Discovery+ costs £30.99 a month since the price rise one month ago. TNT Sports is also £30.99 a month, but is cheaper with certain TV packages.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of Paris-Roubaix is split across Peacock and FloBikes.

Peacock, which is the streaming platform of NBC, has the rights to show Paris-Roubaix in the US. Subscriptions start at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year, for the 'Premium' offering with ads. Viewers can pay a little bit more to watch without ads thanks to 'Premium Plus', priced at $13.99 a month, or $139.99 a year. A longer subscription will secure your Tour de France streaming.

Flobikes is in charge of broadcasting Paris-Roubaix in Canada. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

Can I watch Paris-Roubaix for free?

Fans in Australia can watch Paris-roubaix for free, as can those in the host country of Belgium, and in France, the Netherlands, Italy, and Spain too.

In Australia, Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Paris-Roubaix is part of public broadcaster SBS's portfolio of races, with live streaming available on their free platform, SBS On Demand.

In the host country of France it's on free-to-air television on FranceTV as well as France 3 on TV.

In Belgium, you can watch Paris-Roubaix for free thanks to VRT and its Sporza brand – you can watch on terrestrial TV, on VRT Max, or simply on the Sporza website. In French-speaking Wallonia, you can watch through RTBF and its streaming platform, Auvio.

Meanwhile, in Italy, the women's race is on RAI 2 and the men's on RAI Sport, with both accessible through RAI Play, while in the Netherlands, it's on NOS through NPO Start. Spain also get free coverage on Teledeporte and RTVE Play.

Coverage is geo-restricted. To access your usual streaming services from abroad you'll need a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN, so you can continue to watch Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes while on the move.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations...

– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

What time is Paris-Roubaix on?

UK coverage of Paris-Roubaix Femmes is live on TNT Sports 4 and Discovery+ from 2.15pm BST on Saturday, with the men's edition is live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ from 11am BST on Sunday.

In North America, coverage of the women's race starts at 8:40 am on April 12. Coverage of the men's race starts at 5:05 am ET on April 13.

