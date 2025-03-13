Why hasn't GB sent a full squad to this year's only Track Nations Cup?

Eight riders will represent GB in Turkey this weekend, with the women's endurance squad left at home

Just eight riders will represent Great Britain this weekend at the year’s only UCI Track Nations Cup round, half the full contingent allowed for the event.

Among the names listed in the squad are Olympic silver medallist Matthew Richardson and recent European triple silver medallist Rhian Edmunds. There will, however, be no British women’s endurance riders competing in Konya, Turkey, and only two men’s endurance riders – Ben Wiggins and Ollie Wood – meaning GB will not take part in either of the team pursuits.

