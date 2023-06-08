Chris Hoy and Ed Clancy top the bill at upcoming National Cycling Show

The two-day event will be held in Birmingham on 17-18 June

Chris Hoy rides down the Mall in London during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
(Image credit: Getty)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

Olympic gold medallists Chris Hoy and Ed Clancy will be among those in attendance at this year’s National Cycling Show, which opens in Birmingham this month. 

The show, held within the city’s flagship event venue, the N.E.C., will bring together brands, athletes and leading cycling personalities, offering talks and immersive experiences. 

Among those who will be present are Hoy and Clancy, two of the Great Britain Cycling Team’s most successful track cyclists. The former, a six-time Olympic champion sprinter, retired in 2013, but has continued working within the sport, taking on punditry roles for the BBC and the new UCI Track Champions League

Like Hoy, Clancy also has multiple Olympic titles to his name. The Yorkshireman was a mainstay of Great Britain’s team pursuit dominance this century, and won three Olympic golds during his career. He now serves as the active travel commissioner for South Yorkshire. 

The duo will be discussing the latest issues in cycling on the National Cycling Show’s road and track stage. BMX athletes Beth Shriever - the current Olympic racing champion - and Kriss Kyle are also scheduled to talk on similar topics. 

For lovers of bike tech, there will be a number of high-end manufacturers displaying at this year’s show, including Canyon, Basso and Atherton. 

Sponsored by V12 Retail Finance, the show begins on 17 June and will be held over two days, finishing on 18 June. 

According to the organisers, there are now fewer than 1,000 tickets remaining. 

“The show is a one stop event for cycling enthusiasts,” a press release read. “People looking to take their first pedal in the sport, cycle commuters, athletes and leisure riders.

“Book your tickets now for a fun day out, seeing the latest bikes, gadgets and accessories from leading brands.” 

The press release continued: “New features for 2023 include Showcase Alley, where you can see cycling innovations across the history of the sport, Immerse Cycling, virtual reality cycle training for children and BMX Flatland competition.”

Day tickets are on sale now, and cost £10 per person when bought in advance, or £15 on the day. Children under the age of 16 are able to enter free of charge. 

To purchase tickets, visit the National Cycling Show's website

Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 


An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 


He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸