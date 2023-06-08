Chris Hoy and Ed Clancy top the bill at upcoming National Cycling Show

Olympic gold medallists Chris Hoy and Ed Clancy will be among those in attendance at this year’s National Cycling Show, which opens in Birmingham this month.

The show, held within the city’s flagship event venue, the N.E.C., will bring together brands, athletes and leading cycling personalities, offering talks and immersive experiences.

Among those who will be present are Hoy and Clancy, two of the Great Britain Cycling Team’s most successful track cyclists. The former, a six-time Olympic champion sprinter, retired in 2013, but has continued working within the sport, taking on punditry roles for the BBC and the new UCI Track Champions League.

Like Hoy, Clancy also has multiple Olympic titles to his name. The Yorkshireman was a mainstay of Great Britain’s team pursuit dominance this century, and won three Olympic golds during his career. He now serves as the active travel commissioner for South Yorkshire.

The duo will be discussing the latest issues in cycling on the National Cycling Show’s road and track stage. BMX athletes Beth Shriever - the current Olympic racing champion - and Kriss Kyle are also scheduled to talk on similar topics.

For lovers of bike tech, there will be a number of high-end manufacturers displaying at this year’s show, including Canyon, Basso and Atherton.

Sponsored by V12 Retail Finance, the show begins on 17 June and will be held over two days, finishing on 18 June.

According to the organisers, there are now fewer than 1,000 tickets remaining.

“The show is a one stop event for cycling enthusiasts,” a press release read. “People looking to take their first pedal in the sport, cycle commuters, athletes and leisure riders.

“Book your tickets now for a fun day out, seeing the latest bikes, gadgets and accessories from leading brands.”

The press release continued: “New features for 2023 include Showcase Alley, where you can see cycling innovations across the history of the sport, Immerse Cycling, virtual reality cycle training for children and BMX Flatland competition.”

Day tickets are on sale now, and cost £10 per person when bought in advance, or £15 on the day. Children under the age of 16 are able to enter free of charge.

To purchase tickets, visit the National Cycling Show's website.