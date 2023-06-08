Chris Hoy and Ed Clancy top the bill at upcoming National Cycling Show
The two-day event will be held in Birmingham on 17-18 June
Olympic gold medallists Chris Hoy and Ed Clancy will be among those in attendance at this year’s National Cycling Show, which opens in Birmingham this month.
The show, held within the city’s flagship event venue, the N.E.C., will bring together brands, athletes and leading cycling personalities, offering talks and immersive experiences.
Among those who will be present are Hoy and Clancy, two of the Great Britain Cycling Team’s most successful track cyclists. The former, a six-time Olympic champion sprinter, retired in 2013, but has continued working within the sport, taking on punditry roles for the BBC and the new UCI Track Champions League.
Like Hoy, Clancy also has multiple Olympic titles to his name. The Yorkshireman was a mainstay of Great Britain’s team pursuit dominance this century, and won three Olympic golds during his career. He now serves as the active travel commissioner for South Yorkshire.
The duo will be discussing the latest issues in cycling on the National Cycling Show’s road and track stage. BMX athletes Beth Shriever - the current Olympic racing champion - and Kriss Kyle are also scheduled to talk on similar topics.
For lovers of bike tech, there will be a number of high-end manufacturers displaying at this year’s show, including Canyon, Basso and Atherton.
Sponsored by V12 Retail Finance, the show begins on 17 June and will be held over two days, finishing on 18 June.
According to the organisers, there are now fewer than 1,000 tickets remaining.
“The show is a one stop event for cycling enthusiasts,” a press release read. “People looking to take their first pedal in the sport, cycle commuters, athletes and leisure riders.
“Book your tickets now for a fun day out, seeing the latest bikes, gadgets and accessories from leading brands.”
The press release continued: “New features for 2023 include Showcase Alley, where you can see cycling innovations across the history of the sport, Immerse Cycling, virtual reality cycle training for children and BMX Flatland competition.”
Day tickets are on sale now, and cost £10 per person when bought in advance, or £15 on the day. Children under the age of 16 are able to enter free of charge.
To purchase tickets, visit the National Cycling Show's website.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Two riders, six hours, one Guinness World Record
Veteran pair smash previous mark as they average 28mph on the 168-mile ride
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
21 things you didn't know about Lizzie Deignan
The trailblazing British cyclist has been at the top of the sport for over a decade
By Adam Becket • Published
-
I challenged Olympic champion Ed Clancy to an e-bike race… and lost comically
‘It wasn’t my most famous victory, but it’s one of my finest,’ says three-time gold medallist
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Great Britain cycling team wind tunnel opens in Manchester
New state-of-the-art facility in Manchester will support the team’s riders on the path to Paris and cyclists at all levels
By Tom Thewlis • Last updated
-
‘British Cycling has seriously let down its membership’ - Green Party slams British Cycling's Shell deal
Green Party spokesperson says governing body has also 'let down the British public'
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Ed Clancy forced to pull out of Tokyo 2020 Olympics, bringing his career to an end
Clancy has spent 20 years on the Great Britain Cycling Team and has competed in three Olympic games
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
‘Drivers and cyclists need to be less tribal, we are just people trying to get around,’ says Sir Chris Hoy
Sir Chris Hoy says drivers and cyclists need to be less tribal, and accept that “we’re just people trying to get around.”
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Vitus Pro Cycling show off their 2019 team bike
Disc brakes and Prime carbon clinchers for the UK-based Pro Continental team
By Paul Norman • Published
-
Sir Chris Hoy calls for end to ‘us and them’ mentality between cyclists and drivers
Sir Chris Hoy said drivers and cyclists need to put themselves in each other’s shoes to improve road safety.
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Great Britain qualifies fastest in men’s team pursuit on opening day of Manchester Track World Cup (video)
Great Britain's quartet of Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Kian Emadi and Oliver Wood post quickest time in team pursuit qualifying round in Manchester
By Nigel Wynn • Published