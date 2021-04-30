Ed Clancy

By

Ed Clancy is a multiple Olympic and World Champion on the track, breaking the team pursuit world record a number of times.

He is usually an endurance event specialist but did have a spell as Sir Chris Hoy's replacement in the team sprint. Despite some solid results he returned to endurance in 2013, and it is in those events that he has ridden ever since.

Away from the track, Clancy is a regular and popular rider at the Tour Series and other British domestic road races.

He has won eight individual stages at the Tour Series, and his JLT-Condor team holds the most series wins with two (2011, 2014).

With the 2016 Rio Olympics solidly on the horizon, Clancy's luck will have to change if he is to be selected for the British team.

His last Worlds win was back in 2012, so he and the British team will need to be on devastating form to light up the Olympics in the way they have over the past few editions.

Nationality: British

Date of birth: March 12, 1985

Height: 186cm

Weight: 78kg

Team: JLT-Condor

Twitter: @Ed_Clancy

Latest

Vitus Pro Cycling show off their 2019 team bike

Disc brakes and Prime carbon clinchers for the UK-based Pro Continental team

123Next

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.