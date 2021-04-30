Ed Clancy is a multiple Olympic and World Champion on the track, breaking the team pursuit world record a number of times.

He is usually an endurance event specialist but did have a spell as Sir Chris Hoy's replacement in the team sprint. Despite some solid results he returned to endurance in 2013, and it is in those events that he has ridden ever since.

Away from the track, Clancy is a regular and popular rider at the Tour Series and other British domestic road races.

He has won eight individual stages at the Tour Series, and his JLT-Condor team holds the most series wins with two (2011, 2014).

With the 2016 Rio Olympics solidly on the horizon, Clancy's luck will have to change if he is to be selected for the British team.

His last Worlds win was back in 2012, so he and the British team will need to be on devastating form to light up the Olympics in the way they have over the past few editions.

Nationality: British

Date of birth: March 12, 1985

Height: 186cm

Weight: 78kg

Team: JLT-Condor

Twitter: @Ed_Clancy