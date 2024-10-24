Sir Chris Hoy's cancer diagnosis 'likely to save countless lives'

Olympian's announcement has led to 'seven fold' increase in men seeking prostate cancer advice, says wife Sarra

Chris Hoy at the Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Sarra Hoy, the wife of Sir Chris Hoy, has said her husband’s prostate cancer diagnosis “is likely to save countless lives” in raising awareness of the condition.

The six-time Olympic champion revealed last week that he has terminal cancer, first discovered last September, and that he has been told he has between two and four years left to live.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.

Latest
You might also like