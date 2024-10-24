Sir Chris Hoy's cancer diagnosis 'likely to save countless lives'

Sarra Hoy, the wife of Sir Chris Hoy, has said her husband’s prostate cancer diagnosis “is likely to save countless lives” in raising awareness of the condition.

The six-time Olympic champion revealed last week that he has terminal cancer, first discovered last September, and that he has been told he has between two and four years left to live.

Hoy told The Sunday Times that scans found cancer in his prostate, as well as tumours in his pelvis, hip, spine and rib. He also announced that his condition is stage four – the most advanced stage – and is incurable.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Hoy’s wife, Sarra, praised her husband as a “real life superhero”, writing that he has already inspired people to check their prostate.

“I’ve been told that men seeking advice about prostate cancer is up seven fold and that Chris’s story is likely to save countless lives,” Sarra wrote. “This takes my breath away.”

Chris, too, posted on Instagram: “I understand there has been a massive increase in men seeking advice about prostate cancer in the last few days and that’s been a huge comfort to us, to know that hopefully many lives could be saved by early testing.”

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Hoy explained that both his grandfather and father had prostate cancer. The 48-year-old, however, had never undergone the blood test that screens for it, because the NHS doesn’t test asymptomatic men under 50.

After learning of his diagnosis, Hoy said a friend of his was inspired to get screened, “and he had cancer. And he’s being treated. And it looks like he has caught it early enough. So you think, there’s one person that’s benefited. Amazing.”

The former track sprinter's wife, Sarra, also found out last November that she has multiple sclerosis, an incurable disease of the central nervous system.

“[I’m] completely overwhelmed by your kind, thoughtful and helpful messages,” she wrote on Instagram. “Many people say they don’t know what to say – that’s ok, you don’t need to have the words – just taking the time to message has been like a soothing balm to the soul. Thank you.

“Life is wonderful. We are so excited about the future. We have so many more adventures planned… And I am so fortunate to get to do it all with Chris Hoy - the most incredible person I’ve ever met.

“Watching him on the BBC [coverage of the UCI Track World Championships] at the weekend was like watching a masterclass in strength of character, dignity and humility. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – he truly is my real life superhero.”

Hoy has documented his experience over the past year in a memoir, titled ‘All That Matters: My Toughest Race Yet’, which will be released on 7 November.

He is also creating an annual charity bike ride, the ‘Tour de 4’, which will go from Glasgow to Edinburgh with the aim of showing that “there’s more to be lived” after a stage four cancer diagnosis.