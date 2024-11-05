Sir Chris Hoy says cancer diagnosis came 'completely out of the blue'

48-year-old campaigning for the age bracket for prostate cancer screening for men to be lowered

Sir Chris Hoy says that his terminal cancer diagnosis came “completely out of the blue” and that he believes the screening age for prostate cancer in men “should be a lot younger”.

Hoy revealed in February that he was undergoing treatment for cancer and that he was having chemotherapy. He then announced last month that he has now been told that his illness is terminal and that he may only live up to four more years.

