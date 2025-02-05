Zwift partners with Sir Chris Hoy's Tour de 4 initiative to raise money for cancer charities

Zwift has announced a new partnership with Sir Chris Hoy’s Tour de 4 to raise money for cancer charities.

Rides will be held on the online training platform until August 2025 and Zwift has committed to matching any charitable donation made by its community up to the total of £50,000.

Six-time Olympic cycling champion Hoy went public with his cancer diagnosis last year and announced in October that it was terminal.

Hoy set up The Tour de 4 as an initiative to change the perception of people living with stage 4 cancer, aiming to raise funds for charities helping people impacted by the illness across the UK. It is also hoped that the project will act as a means for those affected by the disease to connect with others.

Taking place from 8 February until August, Zwift is encouraging as many people as possible to join the Tour de 4 rides on the exercise platform and to donate to the charities that mean the most to them on a personal level. Zwift has then committed to match all donations made by the community up to the sum of £50,000.

"A huge thank you to the team at Zwift for their investment and support," Hoy said. "Tour de 4 is all about bringing people together and Zwift is the perfect platform to do this; I get so much out of my Zwift rides, meeting and engaging with a brilliant community.

"I’m particularly excited to have a few special guests confirmed for the 8th so come and join us if you can – you never know who you might end up riding alongside!"

Hoy will be joined on the first ride on 8 February by a series of special guests including Philip Hindes, Duncan Scott, Lucy Charles-Barclay, Sam Laidlow and Freddy Ovett. Sign ups for the ride are open now.

The events will initially run on a fortnightly basis until the end of May before switching to a monthly basis throughout the summer. The final ride will take place on 7 September when thousands of cyclists are set to gather in Scotland to conclude the project.