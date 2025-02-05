Zwift partners with Sir Chris Hoy's Tour de 4 initiative to raise money for cancer charities

Online training platform commits to matching all charitable donations made by community up to £50,000

Chris Hoy
(Image credit: Zwift)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Zwift has announced a new partnership with Sir Chris Hoy’s Tour de 4 to raise money for cancer charities.

Rides will be held on the online training platform until August 2025 and Zwift has committed to matching any charitable donation made by its community up to the total of £50,000.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

