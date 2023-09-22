Shimano extends Hollowtech crankset inspection programme to Europe amid injury fears
760,000 Hollowtech road cranks recalled in USA and Canada originally
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Shimano has extended its "inspection and replacement program" for 11-speed Hollowtech II road cranksets to Europe, due to "potential fall and injury hazards to consumers".
All 11-speed Hollowtech II road cranksets produced between June 1, 2012 and June 30, 2019, need to be inspected, with Shimano saying that it "expects only a very small percentage of these cranksets will need to be replaced".
An announcement affecting just the USA and Canada was made on Thursday, where 760,000 cranksets were recalled after a reported 4,519 incidents of cranksets separating. This has resulted in six reported injuries, “including bone fractures, joint displacement and lacerations”, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The affected products are Dura-Ace and Ultegra branded cranksets with the following model numbers: Ultegra FC-6800, FC-R8000 and Dura-AceFC-9000, FC-R9100 and FC-R9100-P. Affected cranks are printed with a two letter code, you'll find the full list of these codes at the end of this story.
Shimano's 105 chainsets are not affected by the recall, because they are manufactured in a cold-forged process. No 10-speed or 12-speed components are affected either.
People with an affected crankset have been advised to contact an authorized Shimano dealer.
In a statement Friday, Shimano's European arm said: "Reports received by Shimano indicate that the bonded parts of the crank arm could separate and break.
"To remedy this situation, Shimano will have any applicable crankset inspected. Shimano will replace any crank arm that fails the inspection process.
"This inspection is designed to determine whether the crank arms show a possible bonding separation issue and to swiftly remove any possible safety hazard to our consumers. Not all Ultegra and Dura-Ace cranksets need to be inspected. Only cranksets produced between June 1, 2012, up to and including June 30, 2019, need to be inspected.
"Shimano will replace any cranksets that fail the inspection process free of charge."
The bike part company has developed an inspection process to be used by Shimano dealers, and will provide "clear instructions and tutorials" to bike shops in order to address the issue
Shimano said: "The dealer will inspect the crankset for signs of bonding separation or delamination. Consumers whose cranksets show signs of bonding separation or delamination during the inspection will be provided a free replacement crankset from Shimano that the dealer will professionally install.
"If your crankset needs replacement following the inspection, please do not use it. If a replacement crankset is temporarily unavailable, Shimano will notify you through your dealer when the replacement is ready.
"The replaced crankset will be a special version, which may feature a different cosmetic appearance while maintaining the same level of performance."
A worldwide helpline has gone live, which consumers can use to ask related questions. It is open from 09:00-21:00 CEST Monday-Friday and 09:00-17:00 on Saturdays.
Crank codes
Owners should check whether their crank arms are stamped with the following codes: KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.
More information can be found at bike.shimano.com.
European helpline numbers
International: +31792077017
The Netherlands: +31792077018
United Kingdom: +441174094110
Germany: +4923129295084
Belgium: +3233187827
Spain: +34936096836
France: +33173071925
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
In memoriam: Tadej Pogačar's white jersey domination
After 81 days in the young rider's jersey at Grand Tours, the Slovenian has grown up
By Adam Becket Published
-
I'd choose the club ride over going solo, any day
Cycling Weekly's Digital Editor refuses to share a point of view with one of our regular contributors
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan Published
-
Shimano recalls 760,000 cranks after reports of failures resulting in injury
760,000 Hollowtech road cranks recalled in USA and Canada; the programme is expected to be expanded globally
By Adam Becket Published
-
Shimano bike component sales fall 18%
Japanese brand says bad weather partly to blame as it feels the effects of sluggish bicycle market
By Vern Pitt Published
-
Shimano US sales 'remain weak' as global revenue falls in the first quarter of 2023
Operating income fell by almost a third at Japanese component giant in the first quarter of 2023
By Adam Becket Published
-
Shimano declares record sales year for 2022
The company expects to see a similar net sales performance in 2023
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Shimano patent suggests it's about to revolutionise its gearing system
Shimano might be looking to expand its gear ratios
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Britain way behind Europe in cycling infrastructure development, report finds
Data says only 27% of people in UK feel their local cycling infrastructure has improved in the last year
By Tom Thewlis Last updated