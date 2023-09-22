Shimano extends Hollowtech crankset inspection programme to Europe amid injury fears

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Shimano has extended its "inspection and replacement program" for 11-speed Hollowtech II road cranksets to Europe, due to "potential fall and injury hazards to consumers".

All 11-speed Hollowtech II road cranksets produced between June 1, 2012 and June 30, 2019, need to be inspected, with Shimano saying that it "expects only a very small percentage of these cranksets will need to be replaced".

An announcement affecting just the USA and Canada was made on Thursday, where 760,000 cranksets were recalled after a reported 4,519 incidents of cranksets separating. This has resulted in six reported injuries, “including bone fractures, joint displacement and lacerations”, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The affected products are Dura-Ace and Ultegra branded cranksets with the following model numbers: Ultegra FC-6800, FC-R8000 and Dura-AceFC-9000, FC-R9100 and FC-R9100-P. Affected cranks are printed with a two letter code, you'll find the full list of these codes at the end of this story.

Shimano's 105 chainsets are not affected by the recall, because they are manufactured in a cold-forged process. No 10-speed or 12-speed components are affected either.

People with an affected crankset have been advised to contact an authorized Shimano dealer.

In a statement Friday, Shimano's European arm said: "Reports received by Shimano indicate that the bonded parts of the crank arm could separate and break.

"To remedy this situation, Shimano will have any applicable crankset inspected. Shimano will replace any crank arm that fails the inspection process.

"This inspection is designed to determine whether the crank arms show a possible bonding separation issue and to swiftly remove any possible safety hazard to our consumers. Not all Ultegra and Dura-Ace cranksets need to be inspected. Only cranksets produced between June 1, 2012, up to and including June 30, 2019, need to be inspected.

"Shimano will replace any cranksets that fail the inspection process free of charge."

The bike part company has developed an inspection process to be used by Shimano dealers, and will provide "clear instructions and tutorials" to bike shops in order to address the issue

Shimano said: "The dealer will inspect the crankset for signs of bonding separation or delamination. Consumers whose cranksets show signs of bonding separation or delamination during the inspection will be provided a free replacement crankset from Shimano that the dealer will professionally install.

"If your crankset needs replacement following the inspection, please do not use it. If a replacement crankset is temporarily unavailable, Shimano will notify you through your dealer when the replacement is ready.

"The replaced crankset will be a special version, which may feature a different cosmetic appearance while maintaining the same level of performance."

A worldwide helpline has gone live, which consumers can use to ask related questions. It is open from 09:00-21:00 CEST Monday-Friday and 09:00-17:00 on Saturdays.

Crank codes

Owners should check whether their crank arms are stamped with the following codes: KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.

More information can be found at bike.shimano.com.

European helpline numbers

International: +31792077017

The Netherlands: +31792077018

United Kingdom: +441174094110

Germany: +4923129295084

Belgium: +3233187827

Spain: +34936096836

France: +33173071925