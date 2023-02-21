Canyon (finally) brings its car-replacing e-bike to the US market

Reviewed by us back in 2020, Canyon's Precede:ON urban e-bike is finally coming to America after receiving much acclaim on the other side of the Atlantic.

The car-replacing e-bike won the German Design Award for 2021 for its sleek and somewhat futuristic aesthetics, and will be rolled out into the US market in three models ranging between $2,999 to $4,299.

Perhaps better known for their direct-to-consumer race machines like the Canyon Aeroad or Canyon Inflite so often seen ridden to victory by the likes of Mathieu van der Poel, the Precede:On is Canyon’s first foray into commuter e-bikes.

Canyon says the Precede:On was designed for "anyone who longs to ditch their car or simply ride to the supermarket without showing up sweaty and smelling like last week’s dirty laundry.”

All models come with high quality Bosch motors, an Ortlieb rear rack, fenders and a host of smart features — all beautifully integrated.

Our reviewer’s takeaway of her time with the Precede:On was that it’s an e-bike built for those with disposable income and looking for something uber stylish for getting around town in a socially responsible way.

“The Precede:ON is an efficient automatic transmission city bike that performs well in multi-terrain settings whether for utility or for leisure purposes thanks to a powerful motor and control panel. With built-in accessories such as lights, mudguards, rack and kick-stand all the trappings are there to make for a comfortable ride with style, though they do limit the range and add to the weight so this is an e-bike for shorter journey,” she summarized .

The Precede:On Model Options

As mentioned, Canyon is rolling out three different models, available to consumers exclusively on canyon.com starting February 21, 2023.

(Image credit: Canyon Bicycles)

The Precede:ON CF 8

$4,299

∼47 lbs

Gray colorway and Step-over model only

The top-of-the-line Precede:ON CF 8 sports a full carbon frame and fork and Bosch Performance Line Speed motor with a powerful 85 NM of torque and max-assisted speed of 28 MPH.

The bike comes stock with all the things a daily commuter would want like sturdy aluminum fenders, an integrated Ortlieb rack, a smooth Shimano XT drivetrain and powerful disc brakes and integrated lights. And, centred on the handlebars is a Bosch Kiox bike computer with color display that allows you to customize your riding experience while keeping track of your ride stats like speed, cadence, distance and battery life.

The whole package weighs around 47 lbs.

In the US, the Precede:ON CF 8 will be available exclusively in the “Anchor Grey” colorway and with a sloping top tube frame — no step through option.

(Image credit: Canyon Bicycles)

The Precede:ON 5 & The Precede:ON 5 ST (step-through)

$2,999

∼52 lbs

Champagne colorway only

The aluminum versions of the Precede:On cut the pricetag by $1,300 yet remain feature-packed.

The “5” models are powered by Bosch’s Performance Line Sport drive, which features 65 NM of torque and a max-assisted speed of 28 MPH, in conjunction with a Shimano Deore drivetrain. Like its carbon sibling, the bikes feature powerful hydraulic disc brakes, racks, fenders, lights and a (simpler) head unit.

Both aluminum models will only be available in the “Champagne” frame color.