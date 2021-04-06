Mathieu van der Poel shares his phenomenal power numbers from Tour of Flanders 2021 

Mathieu van der Poel may have narrowly missed out on a second Tour of Flanders title, as Kasper Asgreen took an upset sprint victory against the reigning champion, but Van der Poel’s ride still left many cycling fans in awe.

The superstar rider has shared his power data on Strava after his formidable ride on Sunday (March 4), revealing how deep he had to go before his legs failed him in the sprint.

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) did also share his Monument-winning ride on Strava, but didn’t reveal his power data as he took the biggest win of his career.

Alpecin-Fenix rider Van der Poel looked to be untouchable in the closing kilometres of the 2021 Tour of Flanders, as he was able to join an elite trio at the front of the race alongside Asgreen and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), before his huge attack on the final ascent of the Oude Kwaremont.

The 26-year-old averaged 41.9km/h for the six hours of racing in Belgium, while Asgreen averaged 42km/h, which is a staggering speed over the relentless climbs and tight winding roads of Flanders.

But the biggest shock was Van der Poel’s power, as he averaged an enormous 328 watts average weighted power (4.3w/kg) for the duration of the race, including a massive 1,470w effort in the final sprint for the line.

Van der Poel’s heart-rate held at 138 beats per minute, with a maximum of 189bpm.

Stava KoMs also fell during this year’s Flanders, as Van der Poel topped the leaderboard on a handful of segments.

By far the most impressive was Van der Poel’s ride on the ‘Oude Kwaremont Wall’ segment (2.79km at 3.5 per cent), as he averaged 483w (6.44w/kg) for the climb, topping the leaderboard with a time of 5-13, tied with Asgreen on the same time.

>>> Classics team ratings: How did each squad perform?

Van der Poel also took the KoM on the ‘Oude Kwaremont + Paterberg’ segment, which covers the two iconic climbs over 5.39km. He averaged 420w for 8-50, to top the leaderboard, once again tied with Asgreen.