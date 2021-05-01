Deceuninck - Quick-Step
Belgian | Team Website
The squad's focus has traditionally been close to home: the spring Classics. The team can count numerous wins in races such as the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix over the years, winning Flanders as well as Ardennes Classics Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2018, with over 70 wins in total through the season.
Established sprinter Elia Viviani and rapidly emerging fast-men Alvaro Hodeg and Fabio Jakobsen lead the squad in straight-up bunch sprints, with all three riders benefiting from the team's well-drilled lead-outs.
Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
Elia Viviani (Ita)
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
Zdenek Stybar (Cze)
Bob Jungels (Lux)
Maxmilliano Richeze (Arg)
Dries Devenyns (Bel)
Yves Lampaert (Bel)
Eros Capecchi (Ita)
Florian Sénéchal (Fra)
Pieter Serry (Fra)
Petr Vakoč (Cze)
Michael Mørkøv (Den)
Remco Evenepoel (Bel)
Iljo Keisse (Bel)
Fabio Sabatini (Ita)
Enric Mas (Esp)
Fabio Jakobsen (Ned)
Davide Martinelli (Ita)
Tim Declerq (Bel)
Rémi Cavangna (Fra)
Alvaro Hodeg (Col)
Mikkel Frolich Honoré (Den)
Kasper Asgreen (Den)
James Knox (GBr)
Every season you can depend on Belgian outfit Deceuninck - Quick-Step to rack up the wins. Their roster includes some of the most reliable riders in the professional peloton, riders who produce a steady stream of victories throughout the year: big names such as Philippe Gilbert, Elia Viviani, Julian Alaphilippe and emerging talent such as Yves Lampaert, Alvaro Hodeg and Remco Evenepoel.
For such a big-budget outfit packed with stars, the squad does not have a bona fide Grand Tour winner. A brief spell with Colombian contender Rigoberto Uran did not turn out as hoped, and he joined Cannondale for 2016. Irishman Daniel Martin moved in the opposite direction, joining the team from Cannondale for 2016. Subsequently, he placed ninth overall in the Tour de France – his first top 10 in the race, before leaving for UAE Team Emirates. Spaniard Enric Mas now holds overall hopes for the team, having finished on the podium at the 2018 Vuelta a España, along with Bob Jungels, who has recorded two top-10s at the Giro d'Italia.
Julian Alaphilippe is rapidly becoming the team's star rider however. The Frenchman confirmed his Ardennes potential with victory at the Flèche Wallonne in 2018, before taking two stages and the king of the mountains competition at the Tour de France.
Deceuninck - Quick-Step squad for 2019
Latest
Sam Bennett sprints to stage one victory at Volta ao Algarve 2021 after yet another perfect lead-out
Sam Bennett took the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve 2021 after his team nailed the timing of the lead-out yet again for their star fast man beating Danny Van Poppel and Jon Aberasturi.
-
Volta ao Algarve 2021 start list: Sam Bennett, Fabio Jakobsen and Pascal Ackermann set to ride
The Volta ao Algarve is just around the corner with some big sprint names being the star attractions for the week-long stage race that has been moved to May 5-9 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Here is the Deceuninck - Quick-Step squad supporting Remco Evenepoel the 2021 Giro d’Italia
Remco Evenepoel has been confirmed for the Giro d’Italia by his team, making his Grand Tour debut after not racing for nine months.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Volta ao Algarve the next 'important step in the right direction' for Fabio Jakobsen's return to the peloton
The Dutch sprinter lines up in Portugal two and a half weeks after making his comeback at the Tour of Turkey
By Jonny Long •
-
Mark Cavendish: It’s not the Tour de France, but to win after these difficulties is something special
Mark Cavendish has said while it's not the Tour de France, winning at the Tour of Turkey is still something special after his recent difficulties.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'This one really feels good': Julian Alaphilippe relieved after taking 'important' victory at La Flèche Wallonne 2021
Julian Alaphilippe said that "this one really feels good" after taking his third victory at La Flèche Wallonne ahead of Slovenian star Primož Roglič atop of the Mur de Huy.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Julian Alaphilippe counters Primož Roglič with huge attack to win Flèche Wallonne 2021
Julian Alaphilippe put in a phenomenal ride on the final climb of Flèche Wallonne to deny Primož Roglič at the line.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mark Cavendish heralds his 'inspiration' Fabio Jakobsen as both riders mount successful comebacks in Turkey
The Manxman has tipped his team-mate to become a 'superstar' of cycling
By Jonny Long •
-
Mark Cavendish wins third stage in a row
Mark Cavendish claimed a third consecutive victory in the Tour of Turkey, avoiding a huge crash in the sprint finish.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mark Cavendish doubles up with stage three victory of Tour of Turkey 2021
Mark Cavendish took stage three victory and extends his lead in the overall standings at the Tour of Turkey 2021 where he beat Jasper Philipsen by almost a whole bike length.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •