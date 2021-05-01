Belgian | Team Website

The squad's focus has traditionally been close to home: the spring Classics. The team can count numerous wins in races such as the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix over the years, winning Flanders as well as Ardennes Classics Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2018, with over 70 wins in total through the season.

Established sprinter Elia Viviani and rapidly emerging fast-men Alvaro Hodeg and Fabio Jakobsen lead the squad in straight-up bunch sprints, with all three riders benefiting from the team's well-drilled lead-outs.

Philippe Gilbert (Bel)

Elia Viviani (Ita)

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)

Zdenek Stybar (Cze)

Bob Jungels (Lux)

Maxmilliano Richeze (Arg)

Dries Devenyns (Bel)

Yves Lampaert (Bel)

Eros Capecchi (Ita)

Florian Sénéchal (Fra)

Pieter Serry (Fra)

Petr Vakoč (Cze)

Michael Mørkøv (Den)

Remco Evenepoel (Bel)

Iljo Keisse (Bel)

Fabio Sabatini (Ita)

Enric Mas (Esp)

Fabio Jakobsen (Ned)

Davide Martinelli (Ita)

Tim Declerq (Bel)

Rémi Cavangna (Fra)

Alvaro Hodeg (Col)

Mikkel Frolich Honoré (Den)

Kasper Asgreen (Den)

James Knox (GBr)

Every season you can depend on Belgian outfit Deceuninck - Quick-Step to rack up the wins. Their roster includes some of the most reliable riders in the professional peloton, riders who produce a steady stream of victories throughout the year: big names such as Philippe Gilbert, Elia Viviani, Julian Alaphilippe and emerging talent such as Yves Lampaert, Alvaro Hodeg and Remco Evenepoel.

For such a big-budget outfit packed with stars, the squad does not have a bona fide Grand Tour winner. A brief spell with Colombian contender Rigoberto Uran did not turn out as hoped, and he joined Cannondale for 2016. Irishman Daniel Martin moved in the opposite direction, joining the team from Cannondale for 2016. Subsequently, he placed ninth overall in the Tour de France – his first top 10 in the race, before leaving for UAE Team Emirates. Spaniard Enric Mas now holds overall hopes for the team, having finished on the podium at the 2018 Vuelta a España, along with Bob Jungels, who has recorded two top-10s at the Giro d'Italia.

Julian Alaphilippe is rapidly becoming the team's star rider however. The Frenchman confirmed his Ardennes potential with victory at the Flèche Wallonne in 2018, before taking two stages and the king of the mountains competition at the Tour de France.

Deceuninck - Quick-Step squad for 2019