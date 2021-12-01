Patrick Lefevere reacts to Deceuninck joining Alpecin-Fenix: 'I have absolutely no problem with it'

Quick-Step general manager Patrick Lefevere has reacted calmly to the news that Deceuninck will sponsor ProTour team Alpecin-Fenix for four years from 2022.

After three years with Quick-Step, Deceuninck announced in the summer that it will not renew its sponsorship with the team. While the Belgian company's decision to start sponsoring Alpecin-Fenix has come as a surprise to many in the peloton, Lefevere included, he doesn't seem to fazed with the switch.

He told Sporza: "I don't know why I have to blame someone. Is this news? These are news-poor times, aren't they?

"On the one hand, yes [it's surprising]."

However, the general manager claimed that the team wanted a long-term partner, something which Deceuninck couldn't commit to. Clarifying this, he argues that both parties benefitted greatly from each other, but their contract had ended so he's relaxed about the situation.

He continued: "We did not want - from our side - to extend the cooperation. We were working on a project for five years.

"Deceuninck came at a favorable time at the time, just when we were struggling. They were a helping hand, but they got a lot in return. But they didn't want to sign for five years now.

"That's not a big difference, is it. Does this give you a sour aftertaste? No, a contract has a certain duration, if I'm not mistaken.

"When that term is over and if two parties decide not to continue together, then everyone is free to do what they want. I have absolutely no problem with it and I wouldn't know why I should blame anyone."

The Belgian Quick-Step team continued to enjoy considerable success when Deceuninck became a title sponsor in 2019, most notably through Julian Alaphilippe's two Road World Championships wins in 2020 and 2021.

Next year Quick-Step will welcome flooring specialists Alpha Vinyl as a title sponsor, with the team set to be called Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.