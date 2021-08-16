Mark Cavendish will race Tour of Britain 2021
The sprinting star won four stages at this year's Tour de France and looks back in top shape again
Mark Cavendish has been announced to be riding the 2021 edition of the Tour of Britain with his Deceuninck - Quick-Step team after a very successful season.
The sprinting star made an incredible comeback from the Epstein-Barr virus, which was diagnosed in 2017, to winning four stages of the 2021 Tour de France and the point jersey.
Cavendish is the first rider officially revealed to be riding the week-long race across Great Britain with this year's race starting in Penzance, Cornwall and finishing in the highlands of Scotland.
Speaking after the announcement, Cavendish said: "It is always an honour to race on the home roads of the Tour of Britain - It is a race where I have always enjoyed success and I am really looking forward to racing with what I know will be a strong Deceuninck - Quick-Step team.
"It has already been a special year for me and riding the Tour of Britain will be a great way to see so many of the people that have supported throughout."
For Cavendish, 10 of his 155 career wins have come at the Tour of Britain and the 'Manx Missile' is likely going to want to add to that tally. Especially after missing out on victory at the recent Tour of Denmark.
Just three or four stages of the Tour of Britain look like sprint stages with the rest being very challenging routes taking on tough climbs including stage four finish up the Great Orme in Llandudno as well as a stage three time trial.
Race director, Mick Bennett added: "We always pride ourselves on the quality of riders we attract, and the participation of Mark Cavendish in this year’s Tour of Britain will no doubt whet the appetite of the British public.
"He’s a true great of our sport – something he has proved once again throughout his unforgettable 2021 season – and I cannot wait to see him on the start line in Penzance."
The Tour of Britain starts on Sunday, September 5 with a stage from Penzance to Bodmin over a 180.5km course.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
