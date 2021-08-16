Mark Cavendish will race Tour of Britain 2021

Mark Cavendish has been announced to be riding the 2021 edition of the Tour of Britain with his Deceuninck - Quick-Step team after a very successful season.

The sprinting star made an incredible comeback from the Epstein-Barr virus, which was diagnosed in 2017, to winning four stages of the 2021 Tour de France and the point jersey.

Cavendish is the first rider officially revealed to be riding the week-long race across Great Britain with this year's race starting in Penzance, Cornwall and finishing in the highlands of Scotland.

>>> Vuelta a España came 'too early' for Thibaut Pinot, who 'feels liberated' to be returning to racing

Speaking after the announcement, Cavendish said: "It is always an honour to race on the home roads of the Tour of Britain - It is a race where I have always enjoyed success and I am really looking forward to racing with what I know will be a strong Deceuninck - Quick-Step team.

"It has already been a special year for me and riding the Tour of Britain will be a great way to see so many of the people that have supported throughout."

For Cavendish, 10 of his 155 career wins have come at the Tour of Britain and the 'Manx Missile' is likely going to want to add to that tally. Especially after missing out on victory at the recent Tour of Denmark.

Just three or four stages of the Tour of Britain look like sprint stages with the rest being very challenging routes taking on tough climbs including stage four finish up the Great Orme in Llandudno as well as a stage three time trial.

Race director, Mick Bennett added: "We always pride ourselves on the quality of riders we attract, and the participation of Mark Cavendish in this year’s Tour of Britain will no doubt whet the appetite of the British public.

"He’s a true great of our sport – something he has proved once again throughout his unforgettable 2021 season – and I cannot wait to see him on the start line in Penzance."

The Tour of Britain starts on Sunday, September 5 with a stage from Penzance to Bodmin over a 180.5km course.