Vuelta a España came 'too early' for Thibaut Pinot, who 'feels liberated' to be returning to racing

The 2021 Vuelta a España came too early for Thibaut Pinot, as he returns to racing following an injury lay-off since April, but says he's never been so impatient to return to the road.

The Frenchman has a busy couple of months as he makes up for lost time this season, getting going again on August 17 at the Tour du Limousin, a series of French races following that before building up in Italy to Il Lombardia.

“Everything is in order to have a good race. However, I remain cautious, the Limousin is a good test to get some answers," Thibaut Pinot said. "It was a risk to go to the Vuelta a España, it's too early for that. It makes sense for me to start again in a good stage race in France. It is a course that can help me on my way.”

“Exactly what I need," is Pinot's estimation of the Tour du Limousin, undulating stages providing him with the chance to test himself. "I've looked at the course and know it's going to be tough. We have a great squad, possibly one of the best squads in this edition. Everything I need is there: there is a lot of height difference, it goes up and down all the time. The second leg seems to be the most difficult and the weather will also play an important role. I am very motivated, it has been a long time since I was so impatient to race.”

>>> ‘I know a lot of riders paying to be in teams’: Willie Smit uncensored in underworld tales of pro peloton

After a long time off and not feeling himself, his desire to persist through the 2020 Tour de France with injury prolonged his problems, and has only resumed heavy training loads since the start of July.

“The fact that it is in France will do me good. Since July 1 I have been training seriously again. The injury period was long, and being patient is not one of my best qualities. I want to start again and make it a good end to the season. I didn't think I'd be back so soon so this is a bonus for me. I feel like I have rediscovered the joy of cycling. I feel liberated."