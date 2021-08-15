Vuelta a España came 'too early' for Thibaut Pinot, who 'feels liberated' to be returning to racing
The Frenchman says it's been a long time since he's been so impatient to race
By Jonny Long
The 2021 Vuelta a España came too early for Thibaut Pinot, as he returns to racing following an injury lay-off since April, but says he's never been so impatient to return to the road.
The Frenchman has a busy couple of months as he makes up for lost time this season, getting going again on August 17 at the Tour du Limousin, a series of French races following that before building up in Italy to Il Lombardia.
“Everything is in order to have a good race. However, I remain cautious, the Limousin is a good test to get some answers," Thibaut Pinot said. "It was a risk to go to the Vuelta a España, it's too early for that. It makes sense for me to start again in a good stage race in France. It is a course that can help me on my way.”
“Exactly what I need," is Pinot's estimation of the Tour du Limousin, undulating stages providing him with the chance to test himself. "I've looked at the course and know it's going to be tough. We have a great squad, possibly one of the best squads in this edition. Everything I need is there: there is a lot of height difference, it goes up and down all the time. The second leg seems to be the most difficult and the weather will also play an important role. I am very motivated, it has been a long time since I was so impatient to race.”
>>> ‘I know a lot of riders paying to be in teams’: Willie Smit uncensored in underworld tales of pro peloton
After a long time off and not feeling himself, his desire to persist through the 2020 Tour de France with injury prolonged his problems, and has only resumed heavy training loads since the start of July.
“The fact that it is in France will do me good. Since July 1 I have been training seriously again. The injury period was long, and being patient is not one of my best qualities. I want to start again and make it a good end to the season. I didn't think I'd be back so soon so this is a bonus for me. I feel like I have rediscovered the joy of cycling. I feel liberated."
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Five talking points from stage one of the 2021 Vuelta a España
Roglič is in red once more, can he keep it all the way?
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Primož Roglič takes opening time trial and race lead at 2021 Vuelta a España
The Slovenian laid down an early marker in the fight for the overall in Spain
By Jonny Long •
-
Thibaut Pinot 'just wants to race' as he continues recovery at series of French races
The Frenchman won't ride the upcoming Vuelta a España, the first time in 10 years he hasn't ridden a Grand Tour in a season
By Jonny Long •
-
Marc Madiot admits he should've taken Thibaut Pinot out of racing earlier in 2020
Pinot has been suffering from back problems which were made worse at last year's Tour de France
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Chris Froome, Simon Yates and Thibaut Pinot headline Tour of the Alps 2021
Nairo Quintana and Hugh Carthy are also at the five-stage race
By Jonny Long •
-
'There is still cycling at two speeds': Thibaut Pinot speaks out on cortisone and ketone use in the peloton
The Frenchman says his experience this winter of receiving a cortisone injection showed him just how powerful they are
By Jonny Long •
-
First light of a new dawn: The resurgence of French cycling
French riders caught the popular imagination at the Tour de France last year, highlighting how the likes of Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot are breathing new life into a sport that has long wallowed in the French doldrums
By Peter Cossins •
-
Groupama-FDJ extend contracts with their biggest stars, including Thibaut Pinot
While the pro racing scene has been frozen for the last few months, Groupama-FDJ are investing in their future by extending contracts with their four biggest stars.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Over 400 watts for 30 minutes – Strava stats reveal formidable rides on Mont Ventoux
The iconic Mont Ventoux made a cameo in this year’s Tour de la Provence, which of course resulted in some phenomenal early-season performances.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Thibaut Pinot 'already focused on Tour de France' as he returns to racing
The Frenchman is back in the peloton this week for the first time since he abandoned the 2019 Tour
By Jonny Long •