Mark Cavendish signs one-year contract extension with Deceuninck - Quick-Step

Deceuninck - Quick-Step have announced that Mark Cavendish has signed a one-year contract extension with the team, keeping him on their roster until the end of 2022.

Since re-joining the team at the start of 2021, the Manxman won for the first time in three years, including picking up the Tour de France Green Jersey with four stage wins, on route to equalling Eddy Merckx record for the most stage wins at the Grand Tour.

Team boss Patrick Lefevere claimed last week that Cavendish agreed terms with the Belgian team for a contract extension, after drawn out negotiations due to salary demands and Cavendish's desire to explore the potential for a role within the team when he stops racing.

>>> 'We want to be in tune with Peter Sagan to achieve great things together': Says TotalEnergies sports director on balancing Sagan and team identity

Winner of the iconic green jersey and four Tour de France stages this year, when he took his tally to 34 victories and equaled a 46-year-old record, @MarkCavendish has signed a new contract with #TheWolfpack: https://t.co/05584SRAke pic.twitter.com/lQzSQ0SRyQDecember 7, 2021 See more

The 36-year-old signed with Deceuninck - Quick-Step at the beginning of 2021 on a basic salary, paid for by an outside sponsor, after his three winless years. However, with Cavendish producing a successful season, his demands changed somewhat.

Speaking of his new agreement, Cavendish said: “I am incredibly proud and happy to have agreed a new deal with Deceuninck – Quick-Step.

"One year ago, when I came to the team, I did not hide my admiration for what this team does and how happy I was to be back here. I knew from my first time here that this squad has a unique family feeling, and it is a culture that remains to this day.

"The last 12 months have been phenomenal and the support that I have had from the team and the staff has made me very emotional at times. I am really looking forward to making some more special memories together over the next 12 months.”

Patrick Lefevere echoed this sentiment, stating: “The whole world saw what he did this year. What they didn’t see though is the way that he speaks and leads within the team and encourages everyone.

"We have a very close group here and Mark always embodies that spirit, and while he may be the one that crosses the line with his hands in the air, he is the first to recognise the work that the team does as well, which means a lot to everyone. We are more than happy that we can continue the story with Mark for one more year.”

Cavendish will now join up with the Belgian squad's training camp in Calpe this week, as preparations get underway ahead of the 2022 season.