Fabio Jakobsen on aiming for the Tour de France, lawsuit against Groenewegen and supporting Cavendish
The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider showed he is back to being one of the fastest sprinters around at the Vuelta a España
By Tim Bonville-Ginn published
Fabio Jakobsen has voiced his aim to ride the 2022 Tour de France but understands that he isn't a certain name on the list with Mark Cavendish just one win off the record for most stage wins at the Grand Boucle.
Jakobsen returned to the peloton - after recovering from horrendous injuries caused by his crash at the Tour of Poland last year - at the Tour of Turkey in a support role for Cavendish, helping the 'Manx Missile' to his first win since 2018. Cavendish went on to win three more times at the race.
Since then, Cavendish won four stages at the Tour de France, equalling Eddy Merckx's record for most stage wins as well as two other victories with Jakobsen having a similarly superb season with seven wins, three of which were at the Vuelta a España.
>>> 'As soon as the army came to Donetsk, they sent me away almost immediately': EF Education-Nippo give in depth back story to new signing Padun
In an interview with De Telegraf, Jakobsen said that he is keen to ride some of the Classics in the spring before focussing on bigger goals.
"I have missed that, [spring] the last two years, and there I will have to prove my place for the Giro d'Italia or the Tour team," said Jakobsen.
"I like that not everything is certain, that keeps me sharp. And we have Mark Cavendish. He has shown in the last Tour that he is back. We are both sprinters, but we also give each other a lot."
Cavendish was a key player in supporting Jakobsen when the Manxman re-joined the team. Jakobsen is keen to return the favour to Cavendish who recently crashed at the Ghent Six Day before suffering aggravated burglary at his home in Essex.
Cavendish is now on the training camp with Jakobsen: "Under the circumstances, things are going well. Last year Mark was there for me and still is. Now I can give him some support, as we are all there for each other in the team."
The training camp hasn't gone completely smoothly though as Rémi Cavagna and Mauri Vansevenant were hit by a car on a ride. Fortunately, Cavagna's surgery was a success and Vansevenant is riding on his turbo trainer back in Belgium.
There is still one issue hanging over Jakobsen though, as Deceuninck - Quick-Step proceed with legal action against Dylan Groenewegen following the crash in 2020.
"I hardly ever think about it," added Jakobsen.
"That is in the hands of the right people who have studied for it. I still stand behind the road we have taken and I think this has to happen.
"This benefits cycling and everyone's conscience, and then there will be clarity. Hopefully, the outcome will not change my future. I am especially happy to be back on the bike and still good at it."
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
