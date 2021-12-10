Rémi Cavagna and Mauri Vansevenant require hospital treatment after accident at Deceuninck - Quick-Step training camp
The team have not divulged further details
By Chris Marshall-Bell published
Rémi Cavagna and Mauri Vansevenant have both suffered injuries that required hospital treatment following an accident at Deceuninck - Quick-Step's training camp in Spain on Wednesday.
Frenchman Cavagna has fractured his L1 vertebrae and is being treated at the Hospital IMSKE Valencia. The plan is for the 26-year-old to be operated on this coming Monday, although examinations have confirmed that he has not suffered any neurological damage.
Vansevenant, meanwhile, suffered a broken thumb and has flown back home to Belgium where he will have further treatment.
Cycling Weekly asked Deceuninck - Quick-Step for further details on the incident, but they were unable to divulge additional information. A spokesperson said: "It was an accident."
A statement on the team's official website read: "Everybody at Deceuninck – Quick-Step would like to thank Dr. Ignacio Muñoz and his team at Hospital IMSKE Valencia, as well as wishing both riders the best for their recovery."
Vansevenant is preparing for his second campaign as a professional with the team and impressed in his neo-pro season, winning the Italian one-day race GP Industria & Artigianato in early March and finishing second on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España, his maiden Grand Tour.
Cavagna won two races in 2021, becoming French road race champion and then winning the stage 6 time trial of the Tour of Poland.
In recent years accidents have occurred at multiple different training camps among professional teams.
In January this year seven Bora-Hansgrohe riders were injured at a camp in Italy, with several being taken to hospital. Wilco Kelderman suffered a fractured vertebrae.
Also earlier this year, Jumbo-Visma's Mike Teunissen hit a rock while riding in Tenerife.
In 2016, John Degenkolb was among a number of Giant-Alpecin riders who were seriously injured in a crash in Calpe, Spain with a car driven by a British driver.
