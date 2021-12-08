WATCH: Emotional behind the scenes footage of Mark Cavendish's first stage win at the 2021 Tour de France
His reaction to victory on stage four is a part of a docuseries created by Deceuninck - Quick-Step
By Ryan Dabbs published
Deceuninck - Quick-Step has released the first episode of a three-part series entitled 'The Wolfpack Insider: Tour de France', a behind the scenes docuseries following the Belgian team and its riders during their success at the 2021 Grand Tour.
The YouTube video captures Julian Alaphilippe's opening stage victory and the ensuing celebrations, Mark Cavendish's stage four win and his overwhelming emotion, plus many more unseen moments from the Tour between team members.
Deceuninck - Quick-Step described the video thus: "A magnificent victory of the World Champion on the opening day which saw Julian Alaphilippe swap rainbow for yellow, Mark Cavendish’s first win at the race in five years after one of the most thrilling finishes of the year and a very happy and emotional team – this movie has it all and is just what you need in this cold winter months as you count the days left until the start of the new season."
While the footage displays Alaphilippe's incredible victory on the first stage of the Tour, it is perhaps his interaction with Dries Devenyns that is the most interesting aspect of the video. The Frenchman thanks his teammate in a hotel room where the team is staying after his win, claiming that without him he wouldn't have been able to attack by himself.
Also included in the opening episode of 'The Wolfpack Insider: Tour de France' is Cavendish's first of his four stage wins in 2021, which was his first triumph in three years.
Deceuninck - Quick-Step stated on Twitter: "Mark Cavendish's journey at this year's Tour de France was one for the history books, abounding in emotional moments and astonishing performances."
The Manxman's pure emotion is captured, as he sits on the ground crying immediately after the race, head in hands. He is then seen picking up the green jersey, which he eventually won outright at the end of the Tour for the second time in his career, before thanking Michael Mørkøv for enabling him to finish first.
Patrick Lefevere is also filmed at a team meal after Cavendish's win congratulating him, stating his belief in him had been repaid with that first win. The speech is followed by rapturous applause and a standing ovation from the team's staff and riders, before breaking into song.
The team will release the next two episodes over the next two weeks.
